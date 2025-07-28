These 9 States Have the Cheapest Home Insurance — but Are They Affordable To Live In?

Home insurance prices are up across the U.S. as insurance companies both try to recoup incredible losses from the last few years and brace for more losses as climate-related disasters intensify. Recent research by Insurify found that there is no state where home insurance prices are not going up in 2025.

How much home insurance rates are rising and how high they’ll go depends entirely on your location. All states bear exposure to extreme weather events and the perils of climate change, but some states are less vulnerable to date than others. Home insurance prices in these states are going up less aggressively. But are the nine states with the cheapest home insurance rates (based on 2024 costs) affordable to live in? To find out, we found the average cost of a home in each state, along with the cost of housing, as compared to the national average.

New Jersey

2024 average annual home insurance premium: $1,674

$1,674 2025 projected average annual home insurance premium: $1,773

$1,773 Cost of housing, as compared to the national average: 44% higher

44% higher Average home value in 2025: $569,314

West Virginia

2024 average annual home insurance premium: $1,656

$1,656 2025 projected average annual home insurance premium: $1,744

$1,744 Cost of housing, as compared to the national average: 27% lower

27% lower Average home value in 2025: $169,928

Maine

2024 average annual home insurance premium: $1,641

$1,641 2025 projected average annual home insurance premium: $1,688

$1,688 Cost of housing, as compared to the national average: 1.2% lower

1.2% lower Average home value in 2025: $416,948

Oregon

2024 average annual home insurance premium: $1,617

$1,617 2025 projected average annual home insurance premium: $1,807

$1,807 Cost of housing, as compared to the national average: 39% higher

39% higher Average home value in 2025: $507,256

Delaware

2024 average annual home insurance premium: $1,607

$1,607 2025 projected average annual home insurance premium: $1,693

$1,693 Cost of housing, as compared to the national average: 5% lower

5% lower Average home value in 2025: $405,948

New Hampshire

2024 average annual home insurance premium: $1,556

$1,556 2025 projected average annual home insurance premium: $1,608

$1,608 Cost of housing, as compared to the national average: 24.6% higher

24.6% higher Average home value in 2025: $507,081

Hawaii

2024 average annual home insurance premium: $1,548

$1,548 2025 projected average annual home insurance premium: $1,808

$1,808 Cost of housing, as compared to the national average: 206% higher

206% higher Average home value in 2025: $833,984

Alaska

2024 average annual home insurance premium: $1,470

$1,470 2025 projected average annual home insurance premium: $1,543

$1,543 Cost of housing, as compared to the national average: 28% higher

28% higher Average home value in 2025: $377,447

Vermont

2024 average annual home insurance premium: $1,209

$1,209 2025 projected average annual home insurance premium: $1,248

$1,248 Cost of housing, as compared to the national average: 27% higher

27% higher Average home value in 2025: $403,432

