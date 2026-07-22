These 8 Words From Warren Buffett Suggest the Former Berkshire Hathaway CEO Still Has a Huge Impact on the Business

Key Points

Warren Buffett and Greg Abel talk regularly and approve of one another's decisions.

Abel took over as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway this year, but the company hasn't fundamentally changed.

Berkshire's stock has underperformed the market this year, but it can still be a safe-haven investment to hold.

10 stocks we like better than Berkshire Hathaway ›

Warren Buffett may no longer be the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB), but that doesn't mean the billionaire investor is no longer a big part of the business. New CEO Greg Abel has not only learned a lot from Buffett over the years and follows a similar approach, but he also continues to talk regularly with him.

While Buffett is no longer in charge, he admits that he and Abel see eye to eye on what the company is doing, even going so far as to say, "He's not doing anything I don't approve of."

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Berkshire's approach remains the same under Abel

Buffett's claim that Abel isn't doing anything he doesn't approve of may sound like Buffett is still in charge, but it's instead symbolic of how aligned the two are in their approaches. Buffett admits that he also isn't doing anything that Abel doesn't approve of.

While there have been some notable changes in the stocks that Berkshire owns recently, the methodology for picking investments remains the same: investing in quality companies with strong competitive advantages. Apple, American Express, and Coca-Cola remain the top holdings in Berkshire's portfolio, accounting for 45% of it. The most notable change, adding Alphabet to the portfolio and it now being among the top-five holdings, was a move that Buffett admits he initiated.

For Berkshire investors, this means that while there has been a change in leadership, it's effectively run in the same manner it would be if Buffett were still in charge. Succession plans have been in place at Berkshire for years, and one of the benefits of planning and preparing is that the transition can be incredibly smooth afterward.

The stock remains a solid option for long-term investors

This year, Berkshire's stock has declined by around 3% and has underperformed the broader market. But with a strong management team in place, and guided by Buffett's investing principles, it remains a solid stock to simply buy and hold. The company's disciplined, strategic approach to investing can enable it to perform well in the long term. And in the past five years, the stock has generated returns of around 75%.

While it may not be an exciting stock to own right now, it can be in high demand amid market turbulence and when investors are looking for safe-haven investments to hold on to. Berkshire was a trusted value stock to own under Buffett for decades, and that likely won't change under Abel.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, American Express, Apple, and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.