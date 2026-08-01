These 8 States Tax Social Security Benefits. Is Your State One of Them?

Key Points

Among the states that do tax Social Security, most do so with a light touch.

The federal government excludes some benefits from taxation.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Are you in or approaching retirement? Starting to collect Social Security benefits, or thinking about doing so soon? You may be wondering whether those benefits, which are a critical support for most retirees, will be taxed.

To answer that question, here is some good news and some possibly bad news.

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The good news

First, the good. Most states -- fully 42 of them, plus the District of Columbia -- don't tax Social Security benefits. Here are the eight that do:

Colorado

Connecticut

Minnesota

Montana

New Mexico

Rhode Island

Utah

Vermont

Even among the states taxing Social Security benefits, though, most do so with a light touch, or exclude those of a certain age or those with relatively low incomes.

The bad news

While most states leave your Social Security alone, the federal government does tax (some) Social Security benefits. It all depends on your "combined income," which is your adjusted gross income (AGI) plus non-taxable interest, plus half of your Social Security benefits. The table below spells out the details:

Filing As Combined Income Percentage of Benefits Taxable Single/Head of household Less than $25,000 0% Married, filing jointly Less than $32,000 0% Single/Head of household Between $25,000 and $34,000 Up to 50% Married, filing jointly Between $32,000 and $44,000 Up to 50% Single/Head of household More than $34,000 Up to 85% Married, filing jointly More than $44,000 Up to 85%

While many benefits will go untaxed, at a certain income level, up to 85% of your benefits might be taxed (and 15% would not be taxed at all).

If you're concerned about your taxes in retirement, be sure to think through all the taxes you'll likely face, because Social Security is just a part of the picture. Remember, too, that while one state might look great because it has, say, no income tax, it might make up for that lost revenue via a heavy sales tax or property tax. Every state does need to generate income one way or another.

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