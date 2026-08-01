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These 8 States Tax Social Security Benefits. Is Your State One of Them?

August 01, 2026 — 02:35 pm EDT

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

  • Among the states that do tax Social Security, most do so with a light touch.

  • The federal government excludes some benefits from taxation.

  • The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Are you in or approaching retirement? Starting to collect Social Security benefits, or thinking about doing so soon? You may be wondering whether those benefits, which are a critical support for most retirees, will be taxed.

To answer that question, here is some good news and some possibly bad news.

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A hand clutching several Social Security cards.

Image source: Getty Images.

The good news

First, the good. Most states -- fully 42 of them, plus the District of Columbia -- don't tax Social Security benefits. Here are the eight that do:

  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Minnesota
  • Montana
  • New Mexico
  • Rhode Island
  • Utah
  • Vermont

Even among the states taxing Social Security benefits, though, most do so with a light touch, or exclude those of a certain age or those with relatively low incomes.

The bad news

While most states leave your Social Security alone, the federal government does tax (some) Social Security benefits. It all depends on your "combined income," which is your adjusted gross income (AGI) plus non-taxable interest, plus half of your Social Security benefits. The table below spells out the details:

Filing As

Combined Income

Percentage of Benefits Taxable

Single/Head of household

Less than $25,000

0%

Married, filing jointly

Less than $32,000

0%

Single/Head of household

Between $25,000 and $34,000

Up to 50%

Married, filing jointly

Between $32,000 and $44,000

Up to 50%

Single/Head of household

More than $34,000

Up to 85%

Married, filing jointly

More than $44,000

Up to 85%

Data source: Social Security Administration.

While many benefits will go untaxed, at a certain income level, up to 85% of your benefits might be taxed (and 15% would not be taxed at all).

If you're concerned about your taxes in retirement, be sure to think through all the taxes you'll likely face, because Social Security is just a part of the picture. Remember, too, that while one state might look great because it has, say, no income tax, it might make up for that lost revenue via a heavy sales tax or property tax. Every state does need to generate income one way or another.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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