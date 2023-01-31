These 8 Retailers Offer Free Shipping When You Spend $35 or More

It can feel like a win when you make an online purchase that qualifies for free shipping. Many online shoppers become Amazon Prime members to take advantage of free shipping on their orders. But did you know that lots of retailers offer free shipping if you spend enough money? While Amazon is convenient, you may qualify for free shipping while shopping at one of your favorite online retailers. Find out which retailers offer free shipping when you spend over $35.

These 8 retailers offer free shipping on orders of $35 or more

Target: Target promises free shipping to customers who spend at least $35 when shopping at Target.com. Walmart: Shipping is free when you spend at least $35 on eligible items at Walmart.com. Walmart+ members can score free shipping with no order minimum. It costs $12.95 per month or $98 per year to become a Walmart+ member. GameStop: Are you buying something for your favorite gamer? GameStop is another retailer that promises free shipping. You won't be charged shipping fees when you spend at least $35. Ulta: If you like to stock up on beauty supplies at Ulta, you'll love that it's easy to qualify for free shipping. If you spend at least $35, you'll get free standard shipping. Wayfair: Wayfair offers free shipping on qualifying orders. Your order will ship free when you spend at least $35 on eligible items. Some items may not qualify for free shipping, but Wayfair marks products that are eligible for free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Best Buy: If you've been meaning to order from Best Buy, you'll be happy to know that the electronics store also offers free shipping on qualifying orders. You'll be eligible for free, standard shipping when you spend at least $35 on qualifying items. Petco: Petco also offers free shipping on qualifying orders of $35 or more. If you like to spoil your furry friends, hitting the order minimum is easy. Etsy: Participating shops can offer free shipping to U.S. customers who spend at least $35. You must spend at least $35 with one shop, and not all shops participate.

Bundle up your orders to avoid shipping fees

Do you want free shipping but you can't meet the order minimum easily? It can be advantageous to bundle your orders so it's easier to meet the order minimum. If you're finding it hard to spend at least $35 to qualify for free shipping and you don't need your items urgently, wait to make a larger order later.

Also, before checking out, don't forget to use coupon apps to see if you can get a discount on your order. Many retailers accept online promo codes.

Don't overspend to qualify for free shipping

Free shipping can help you keep more money in your checking account. But make sure you're thinking through your online shopping decisions before you check out. You want to consider your financial situation and review your budget first. If you don't, you could risk overspending or falling into expensive credit card debt.

You're not getting a good deal if you're adding items you don't need to your cart to hit the order minimum for free shipping. But if you need what you're buying and happen to qualify for free shipping, you can consider it a win for your wallet. For additional ways to save money, check out these personal finance resources.

