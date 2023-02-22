These 8 Restaurants Will Give You Free Food for Using Their Apps

According to the Consumer Price report of December 2022, food costs at employee sites and schools are up 129.6% over the last year, with elementary and secondary school food costs specifically being up a whopping 305.2%. Food prices at home have also hit record highs, overextending people's budgets. The cost of a dozen eggs has nearly tripled since last year, going from $1.50 to $4.25. If you know where to look, however, there are plenty of ways to get free food. Many popular restaurants offer food deals for customers who use their mobile apps and join its rewards programs. Here are eight offers to check out.

1. IHOP

When you download the IHOP app and join its rewards program, you can receive a free stack of five pancakes after your first purchase.

2. McDonald's

McDonald's is offering some fantastic free food deals through its app. Some of the deals they offer include free sandwiches, fries, drinks, and more. Currently you can get Free Large Fries with a $1 minimum purchase when you download the McDonald's app and join MyMcDonald's Rewards.

3. Burger King

Burger King is offering a free Whopper, Croissan'wich, or Original Chicken Sandwich on your first digital order on its BK app and bk.com. To qualify you have to make a minimum purchase of $3.

4. Auntie Anne's

Those who join Auntie Anne's rewards program can get a free Original Pretzel when they order Mini-Pretzel Dogs and any drink.

5. Jack-in-the Box

While not free, Jack-in-the-Box is offering two tacos for $0.99 and you can get 20% off your first order when you sign up for its rewards program.

6. Taco Bell

You can get a free reward by becoming a Taco Bell Rewards member. It is available only through the app. When you are checking out, you will be given a list of free food items that are available.

7. Chili's

Chili's is offering free chips and salsa with every order when you join Chili's Rewards.

8. Arby's

By joining Arby's Rewards, you unlock deals such as a free Classic Roast Beef Sandwich when you make a regular purchase.

These are just a few of the places where you can get free food. Have a favorite restaurant or fast food joint you like visiting? It might have an app or a rewards program that can get you points, discounts, and more great food deals. Whether it's ordering through an app or joining a rewards program, there are plenty of opportunities out there for hungry customers looking to keep some money in their bank accounts while enjoying a delicious meal.

