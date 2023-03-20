Rental car companies are notorious for tacking on fees, so it can be hard to tell which provider actually offers the best price. To find out which companies have the cheapest rentals, Trips to Discover analyzed the average true daily cost across 176 mock bookings at the top rental companies.

Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

More: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Here's a look at the companies that offer the cheapest daily rates, ranked from most to least expensive.

8. Avis

Average true daily cost: $136.60

7. National

Average true daily cost: $132.37

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

6. Hertz

Average true daily cost: $131.02

5. Budget

Average true daily cost: $121.63

4. Enterprise

Average true daily cost: $119.03

3. Dollar

Average true daily cost: $114.18

2. Alamo

Average true daily cost: $111.39

1. Thrifty

Average true daily cost: $110.34

More From GOBankingRates

All data is sourced from Trips to Discover's The Best Car Rental Companies of 2023 and is accurate as of Jan. 16, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 8 Companies Offer the Most Affordable Rental Cars, Study Finds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.