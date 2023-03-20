Personal Finance

These 8 Companies Offer the Most Affordable Rental Cars, Study Finds

March 20, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by Gabrielle Olya for GOBankingRates ->

Rental car companies are notorious for tacking on fees, so it can be hard to tell which provider actually offers the best price. To find out which companies have the cheapest rentals, Trips to Discover analyzed the average true daily cost across 176 mock bookings at the top rental companies.

Here's a look at the companies that offer the cheapest daily rates, ranked from most to least expensive.

GOLD COAST, AUS - NOV 17 2014:Avis billboard.Avis is a leading rental car provider to the commercial segment serving business travellers at major airports around the world.

8. Avis

  • Average true daily cost: $136.60
Enterprise Holdings

7. National

  • Average true daily cost: $132.37

Hertz rental car

6. Hertz

  • Average true daily cost: $131.02
Cape Canaveral, USA - April 29, 2018: Budget logo on rental company.

5. Budget

  • Average true daily cost: $121.63
Enterprise-Holdings

4. Enterprise

  • Average true daily cost: $119.03
Miami, Florida, USA - November 29, 2019: The people near Dollar rental car office at Miami airport at Miami, Florida, USA.

3. Dollar

  • Average true daily cost: $114.18
Alamo car rental shutterstock_1226373127

2. Alamo

  • Average true daily cost: $111.39
Thrifty car rental.

1. Thrifty

  • Average true daily cost: $110.34

All data is sourced from Trips to Discover's The Best Car Rental Companies of 2023 and is accurate as of Jan. 16, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 8 Companies Offer the Most Affordable Rental Cars, Study Finds

