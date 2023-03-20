Rental car companies are notorious for tacking on fees, so it can be hard to tell which provider actually offers the best price. To find out which companies have the cheapest rentals, Trips to Discover analyzed the average true daily cost across 176 mock bookings at the top rental companies.
Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money
More: 3 Signs You're Serious About Raising Your Credit Score
Here's a look at the companies that offer the cheapest daily rates, ranked from most to least expensive.
8. Avis
- Average true daily cost: $136.60
7. National
- Average true daily cost: $132.37
Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?
6. Hertz
- Average true daily cost: $131.02
5. Budget
- Average true daily cost: $121.63
4. Enterprise
- Average true daily cost: $119.03
3. Dollar
- Average true daily cost: $114.18
2. Alamo
- Average true daily cost: $111.39
1. Thrifty
- Average true daily cost: $110.34
More From GOBankingRates
- Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress
- Got a Question About Money? Ask an Expert
- Maximize your savings with these 3 expert tips
- Take Our Poll: How Do You File Your Taxes?
All data is sourced from Trips to Discover's The Best Car Rental Companies of 2023 and is accurate as of Jan. 16, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 8 Companies Offer the Most Affordable Rental Cars, Study Finds
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.