By Michael Foster

With coronavirus spreading and ChinaaEURtms economy being shut off from the rest of the world, youaEURtmre right to ask one (or both) of the following questions:

Is this rally justifiable? Is it still a good time to buy in?A A

Profits (and Dividends), Not Fear

HereaEURtms the good news: this market is rising on fundamentals, and ignoring overwrought media headlines that will eventually be forgotten. So yes, now is a good time to buy in. And contrary to what most people think, thereaEURtms still a good shot at high (IaEURtmm talking 7.8%+) dividends out there for us, too. Those payouts are in a corner of the market too many people never think to check.

DonaEURtmt get me wrong: coronavirus is a risk. But, as terrible as it is that thousands of people have been infected, the reality is that this isnaEURtmt a significant factor for American companies. It still could be (and the impact to supply chains is worth watching), but thereaEURtms another story thataEURtms having a bigger, and more positive, long-term impact.

IaEURtmm talking about earnings.

Earnings are a big deal for U.S. stocks because they were poor throughout 2019. For three quarters in a row, profits declined year over year, with the decline worsening in the third quarter.

This was officially an earnings recession, which is why expectations going into the fourth quarter were glum, with analysts expecting earnings to fall 1.5% at the start of the earnings season. Then companies started reporting.

So far, about two-thirds of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings, and the data looks encouraging. Overall, 71% of firms that have reported surprised with better-than-expected bottom lines. Most importantly, theyaEURtmve reported earnings growth of 0.7%.

ThataEURtms crucial because it means all signs point to us escaping the earnings death spiral analysts worried about in 2019. And although itaEURtms 2020 now, thereaEURtms a reason why last yearaEURtms earnings results matter a lot. It has to do with history and timing.

The Forward-Looking Machine

Usually we donaEURtmt pay much attention to last yearaEURtms earnings when thinking about the stock market. But right now, putting 2019aEURtms results in historical context matters a lot, because it explains why the current rally is justified.

First, letaEURtms look at 2018.

2018 Cost Investors Dearly



As you can see, stocks fell hard in 2018, which was the first year of declines since the Great Recession. WhataEURtms more, if you measure from top to trough, stocks technically fell into a bear market.

The Bears Come Out of Hibernation



This 20% drop in three months was obviously frightening to many, but now we know it was justified: it was responding to the earnings decline in 2019. That may sound like itaEURtms in reverse, but remember that stocks are forward looking: they donaEURtmt price in the earnings of yesterday, but the earnings potential of tomorrow.

From late-2018aEURtms perspective, tomorrowaEURtms earnings potential was poor, so stocks had to fall. And the market was right.

Fast-forward to today and the market is pricing in strong earnings growth that runs counter to the low expectations set by 2019. And fourth-quarter numbers, at least so far, are proving that these stronger profits should be priced in, which is causing the market to rise even further.

The bottom line: this is a healthy bull market, even if few people are willing to say as much.

3 Dividends (7.8%+) That Love a Bull Market

One way to benefit from the marketaEURtms surge on high earnings is to get a low-cost index fund, like the Vanguard 500 ETF (VOO). But if you want an income stream, this isnaEURtmt the place to find it: VOO yields a puny 1.3%.

But there are alternatives. Like closed-end funds (CEFs), many of which throw off massive yields of 7% and up and hold growing mid-cap and large-cap companies. One thataEURtms worth your attention: the Gabelli Equity Trust (GAB), with its 9.7% yield. GAB holds Mastercard (MA), Rollins (ROL), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and PepsiCo (PEP), all companies with strong profit growth.

Or you can go with the Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (ASG), which focuses on high-growth firms in tech, like Salesforce.com (CRM) and Equinix (EQIX), and out of tech, like Nike (NKE) and Paylocity (PCTY). ASG is one of the best performers out there, beating the S&P 500 for years and paying a generous 7.8% dividend.

ASG Crushes the Index



Finally, if you want a truly outsized income stream, the Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Fund (GPM) is a great option. With an 11.7% yield, every $100,000 invested in GPM earns a whopping nine times more monthly income than VOO gives you.

Source: CEF Insider

Plus, GPM holds strong American companies, like Nike, Equinix, AbbVie (ABBV) and Edison International (EIX), which is how its big returns can fund its big payouts.

These three CEFs are just the start. There are plenty more you can use to get into this bull market and grab a huge dividend stream, too.

5 aEURoeBear-ProofaEUR Dividends Paying 8%+ Now

A 7.8%+ dividend is great. Trouble is, these 3 funds are all missing the one critical element.

IaEURtmm talking about an underappreciated number called the discount to net asset value (NAV).

DonaEURtmt let the jargon trip you up. Suffice it to say, all CEFs trade at either a premium to their NAVaEUR"or what their portfolios are worthaEUR"or at a discount.

And we always want to buy at a discountaEUR"something we wonaEURtmt get with GPM, GAB or ASG. With those three, we have to rely solely on their portfolios to hand us gains. But when we buy funds trading at a discount, we have another, reliable way to get paid: a narrowing discount, which lifts the share price higher as it vanishes!

ThataEURtms why the above 3 funds are worth putting on your watch list now. But for your CEF buy list, youaEURtmll want the 5 other CEFs I want to show you today. They yield 8%, on average, and all 5 trade at big discounts to NAVaEUR"so much so that IaEURtmm expecting 20%+ price upside from each of them in the next 12 months!

The best thing about these 5 CEFs is that, even if the market tumbles, their wide discounts act like shock absorbers, supporting their prices the entire time. And weaEURtmll still collect their solid 8+ dividends!

DonaEURtmt look back a year from now and regret not aEURoekicking the tiresaEUR on these 5 cash machines. Click here and IaEURtmll share all the vital details on each one: names, tickers, dividend histories (some even pay you every month!) and my complete research.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.