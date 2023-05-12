These 7%-Yielding Dividend Stocks Are Analysts’ Favorite

The fear of a recession and rising interest rates keep the stock market volatile. Nonetheless, dividend-paying stocks continue to generate steady income for their investors amid volatility. While dividend stocks attract investors, finding the best ones is a tedious job. Thus, we leveraged TipRanks’ Best High Yield Dividend Stocks tool and focused on shares that are analysts’ favorites (sport a Strong Buy rating consensus). Further, these stocks offer at least a 7% yield. Let’s begin.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer is a leading midstream energy company that transports oil and gas products. Its diversified portfolio and fee-based assets remain relatively resilient to the volatility in commodity prices and help the company generate strong earnings to support payouts.

It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share ($1.23 on an annualized basis), reflecting a solid forward yield of approximately 10%. Moreover, the company targets 3-5% annual dividend growth in the future.

ET stock has received nine unanimous Buys for a Strong Buy consensus rating. Further, analysts’ average price forecast of $16.67 implies 35.09% upside potential from current levels.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

EPD Resources is an energy infrastructure company servicing natural gas and crude oil producers and refiners. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.49 ($1.96 on an annualized basis). This reflects a stellar forward dividend yield of 7.61%.

EPD’s diversified revenue base, low leverage, and strong pipeline of growth projects augur well for earnings and cash flows. EPD raised its dividend at a CAGR of 7% in the last 24 consecutive years. Analysts are bullish on EPD stock. It has a Strong Buy consensus rating, reflecting seven Buy and one Hold recommendations. These analysts’ average price target of $32 implies 24.22% upside potential.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital is a leading middle-market lender. It offers financing and debt to mid-sized businesses. ARCC has maintained and increased its dividend for 13 years. It pays a quarterly dividend of $0.48 ($1.92 annually), reflecting a high yield of 10.53%.

ARCC stock carries a Strong Buy consensus rating based on five Buy and one Hold recommendations. The average price target of $19.67 suggests 7.90% upside potential from current levels.

Bottom Line

These stocks have a solid dividend history. While these dividend-paying stocks offer high yields, they sport a Strong Buy analysts’ consensus rating, making them attractive at their current levels.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.