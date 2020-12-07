These 7 States And Cities Have Stepped In As Washington Drags Feet On Stimulus Package

In response to continued inaction on Capitol Hill, a handful of states have implemented their own Covid-19 relief programs, ranging from direct stimulus payments and small business relief to expanded unemployment insurance benefits.

Over the summer, federal stimulus negotiations turned into a game of politics between Democrats and Republicans, who remained fiercely divided on how much the next package should cost and what should be included. A new $908 billion bipartisan Covid relief bill is expected to be introduced this week, but many remain skeptical that anything will pass before the year ends.

Many of the nationwide relief programs in response to Covid-19 are set to expire at the end of the year. Though some have been extended, including federal student loan forbearance and a nationwide eviction and foreclosure moratorium on federally-based mortgages, the uncertainty of what comes next has pushed states to take matters into their own hands.

Here’s Who Is Implementing Their Own Covid-19 Relief

1. Alaska

In the past week, Gov. Mike Dunleavy has pumped millions into the state to provide relief. That includes sending $20 million in CARES Act funding to Anchorage to help businesses as another set of restrictions take place in the city, prohibiting indoor dining at restaurants or bars, restricting gatherings and the closing indoor entertainment facilities.

2. California

California is experiencing a second wave of Covid-19 infections, with nearly 85% of its residents—33 million people—falling under new stay-at-home orders that began Sunday evening. Bars, hair salons, museums, movie theaters, and indoor recreational facilities are required to close; retail businesses can operate at 20% capacity, and restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service.

The new restrictions will have a crushing effect on the economy; small businesses represent 99.8% of all businesses in the state, and employ 7.2 million workers.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced temporary tax relief for struggling businesses in response to the health emergency, giving an automatic three-month income tax extension for companies filing less than $1 million in sales tax. Interest- and penalty-free payment agreements for companies with up to $5 million in taxable sales will also be extended.

“The total tax relief, if fully utilized, is estimated to have billions in impact,” reads a press release from Newsom’s office.

The state is also providing $500 million in Covid relief grants to what it describes as “underserved” micro and small businesses, as well as nonprofits. Grants will be distributed in amounts up to $25,000 and will be dispersed by early 2021. The program is still being established, but updates on grant availability will be posted here.

“With this financial assistance and tax relief, California is stepping up where the federal government isn’t,” Newsom said in the press release.

3. Colorado

Colorado has begun providing one-time stimulus payments of $375 to residents facing economic hardships related to the pandemic. If you were eligible to receive between $25 and $500 in weekly unemployment insurance benefits between March 15 and October 24, you’re eligible to receive the payment.

Since last week, the state says it has initiated transfers totaling $77 million to more than 213,000 claimants. No action is needed to receive the payment; those who are eligible will receive an email or call from the Colorado Department of Labor.

“We see light at the end of the tunnel with news of a vaccine, but the consequences of this pandemic will be far lingering if Washington fails to act,” Governor Jared Polis said in a written statement.

4. Washington, D.C.

D.C. residents currently on Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) will receive a one-time stimulus payment worth $1,200. Residents who were eligible for and filed for PUA as of Nov. 30 will receive the payment.

The payments are targeted toward workers who don’t qualify for traditional unemployment insurance benefits. That includes self-employed individuals and gig economy workers.

The initiative was announced by Mayor Muriel Browser on Monday, who says the stimulus payment will benefit approximately 20,000 Washingtonians.

D.C. is also providing $100 million in grants under its Bridge Fund. Grants totaling $35 million will be given to eligible restaurants and food service establishments, $30 million to hotels, $20 million to entertainment establishments and $15 million to retailers that meet certain criteria. The application period closes on Monday, Dec. 28.

5. Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan has awarded $19.3 million in grants to prevent evictions statewide, estimating it will help more than 3,600 households.

The grants are in addition to a housing relief program established in July that provided a four-month rent rebate voucher for renters living in Maryland DHCD-financed properties and have been affected by Covid-19. To date, the program has awarded more than $8 million and made more than 4,500 rental payments for Maryland households.

Landlords and tenants in need of relief should contact their local jurisdiction for more information, according to a press release from Hogan’s office.

6. New Mexico

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed a $330 million relief package for New Mexico on November 30. The package includes $100 million in grants for small businesses, one-time stimulus payments of $1,200 for New Mexicans claiming unemployment (including those who have exhausted their benefits recently), $15 million in emergency housing assistance, $5 million for emergency food bank services and $5 million for low-income residents who did not receive a stimulus payment provided by the CARES Act.

“New Mexico will always step up, even when the federal government won’t,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said in a statement.

7. New York City

New York City is providing $37 million in no-interest loans to small businesses in low- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Loans up to $100,000 will be available for businesses in specific neighborhoods and employ between two and 99 employees. The city is also providing $700,000 to local communities to help implement local Covid-19 recovery support to small businesses.

The NYC Business website gives more information on who is eligible and how to apply.

What’s Next for Federal Covid-19 Relief?

States are stepping in as much as they can to provide relief for their residents, but if the federal government doesn’t pass a federal aid bill soon, prospects of future relief remain grim.

States are already suffering from what’s been described as “a severe state budget crisis” with revenue projections already showing significant decline. Some states are using leftover funds from the CARES Act passed in March to fund their relief programs, but they only have until Dec. 30 to spend that cash.

It’s also unclear just how much aid states will get should another federal relief bill pass. State funding has become a source of political contention, led in part by President Donald Trump, who has blamed state budget perils on Democrat governors.

President-elect Joe Biden has made it clear that he intends to help states financially after being inaugurated in January. But until a stimulus bill is passed, it’s unclear how much aid states will be seeing in the future.

