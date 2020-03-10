By Brett Owens

I donaEURtmt know why youaEURtmd try to cobble together an income stream with miserly ETFs when, thanks to this selloff, weaEURtmve got a huge sale on closed-end funds (CEFs) throwing off life-changing 7%+ payouts.

Why are CEFs a great deal now?

In short, the coronavirus scare has caused a aEURoepanic disconnectaEUR between many of these fundsaEURtm share prices and the value of the assets in their portfolios, known as the net asset value, or NAV.

These discounts are a quirk that only exists with CEFs, and they make our plan simple: buy when discounts are particularly wide, then ride these markdowns higher as they evaporateaEUR"pulling the fundaEURtms market price up with them.

LetaEURtms go through two critical areas for any diverse portfolio: real estate investment trusts (REITs) and corporate bonds. As we do, weaEURtmll hit on two low-paying ETFs to avoidaEUR"and two discounted, high-paying CEFs that are much better options.

Buying Bonds? CEFs Are a No-BrainerA

You may have heard the old excuse for picking passive funds over actively managed ones, like CEFs: that few active managers manage to beat their indexes, so why pay the extra fees?

To be honest, thereaEURtms a grain of truth hereaEUR"but it mainly has to do with stocks. In other corners of the market, human managers beat the algorithms on the regular.

One place where this happens all the time is in corporate bonds. Consider the one-stop high-yield bond ETF everyone knows about: the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High-Yield Bond ETF (JNK).

A simple screen reveals that JNK has been handily beaten by two other actively managed bond CEFs, the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN)aEUR"in orange belowaEUR"and the BlackRock Corporate High-Yield Fund (HYT), in red, in the last decade:

CEFs: 1, ETFs: 0



Why? Because PCN and HYT are run by PIMCO and BlackRock, two giants of the investment world, managing $1.9 trillion and $7 trillion of assets, respectively.

That unthinkable amount of cash gets you the kind of first-mover advantage you and I can only dream about: when companies issue new bonds, the first calls go to PIMCO and BlackRock. ThataEURtms a key difference from stocks, where IPOs are available to a much wider group.

WhataEURtms more, youaEURtmre getting most of your return in cash from these two CEFs, with PCN yielding a hefty 7.5% and HYT yielding 8.4%, far higher than the 5.6% youaEURtmd get from JNK.

So which of these two bond CEFs is the better buy? IaEURtmd lean toward HYT, for both the higher payout and its 6% discount to NAV. PCN, for its part, trades at a 22% premium to NAV, even after the market selloffs weaEURtmve seen.

JNK? ItaEURtms always priced to perfection:

JNK: No Deal Here



REITs: Pick This Discounted 7% Payer Over the Popular ETF

Finally, letaEURtms talk about REITs, high-income aEURoelandlordsaEUR that have held up better than stocks so far this year, going by the ETF that commands the market, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ):

REIT ETF Outperforms SPY aEUR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.