(RTTNews) - The following biotech stocks, featured on our site between July and December 2022, delivered gains exceeding 50% but falling short of 100%. Headline Published Date Published Price Max Price After Publication Max Gain Last Closing Price AMLX- Amylyx Pharma Ascends 16% Jul.5 $22.63 $41.93 85% $29.28 CANO - Cano Aiming For 75%-81% Revenue Growth In FY22 Jul.7 $5.59 $9.75 74% $1.09 ANVS - Annovis To Proceed With Phase 3 Study Of Buntanetap For Parkinson's Disease Jul.7 $14.75 $23.91 62% $15.88 AURA - Throwing Light On Aura... Jul.8 $15.08 $24.83 65% $10.08 BBIO - A Walkthrough BridgeBio Jul.8 $10.34 $19.39 87% $12.84 NVNO - A Quick Look At EnVVeno Medical... Jul.12 $5.10 $7.93 55% $4.90 ALDX - Keep An Eye On Aldeyra Today Jul.12 $4.55 $7.99 75% $8.06 INMD - InMode Up 12% As Prel. Results Come In Above Street View; Ups Guidance Jul.12 $25.99 $40.29 55% $30.48 CTKB - Cytek Biosciences Expects FY22 Revenue To Grow 25%-31% Jul.13 $11.26 $16.05 42% $8.80 GOSS - Gossamer Bio Rallies On $120 Mln Investment By Institutional Investors Jul.13 $7.62 $15.195 99% $1.11 CINC - Will CinCor Pharma Keep The Spark Alive With HALO And BrigHtn? Jul.14 $24.02 $43.15 79% Acquired by AZN DSGN - Is DT-216 Well-designed? Jul.14 $16.89 $26.30 55% $6.24 DYN - Dyne Gearing Up For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 Trials Jul.14 $9.79 $15.63 59% $11.48 APEN - Apollo Endosurgery To Report Q2 Results On Aug.2 Jul.25 $5.36 $10.30 92% $9.89 SNPX - Will Synaptogenix Make A Mark In Synaptic Regeneration? Jul.25 $5.00 $8.75 75% $0.80 OM- At The Outset... Jul.25 $17.42 $30.55 75% $21.00 SIGA - SIGA Technologies Rallies As WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency Jul.25 $14.45 $26.99 86% $5.25 TMCI - Treace Medical - Working Towards Establishing Lapiplasty As Standard Of Care For Bunion Treatment Jul.28 $16.90 $26.50 56% $23.80 VRAX - Will Virax Get A Boost From Rising Monkeypox Cases? Aug.1 $7.48 $14.00 87% $0.74 TXMD - TherapeuticsMD Jumps On Receiving Equity Investment From Rubric Capital Aug.1 $6.81 $11.69 71% $3.40 KZIA - Kazia Therapeutics Plunges As Its Drug Candidate Paxalisib Disappoints Aug.1 $1.63 $2.56 57% $0.94 SGFY - Signify Health Sees Significant Momentum Heading Into H2 Aug.5 $19.00 $29.88 57% $29.04 MYOV - Myovant Sciences Gets Expanded FDA Approval For Myfembree; Stock Up Aug.8 $16.41 $27.06 65% $25.19 ISEE - Iveric Bio - GATHERing Momentum? Aug.10 $13.73 $24.56 92% $22.64 VRDN - Viridian Catches Eyes Aug.15 $20.01 $39.00 95% $25.85 SMTI - Sanara MedTech - Gaining Traction Aug.17 $28.00 $49.50 76% $39.90 BWV - Blue Water Vaccines Surges On Co's Plans To Develop Monkeypox Vaccine Aug.17 $3.50 $6.28 79% $1.03 AXSM - Axsome Rises As Investors Cheer FDA Approval Of Major Depressive Disorder Drug Aug.19 $51.89 $82.00 58% $62.96 RVNC - Can FDA Decision On Revance's DaxibotulinumtoxinA Make Investors Smile? Aug.19 $22.00 $35.99 66% $31.78 TCRT - Alaunos To Make Presentations At The International Cancer Immunotherapy Conference Aug.25 $2.20 $4.01 82% $0.49 FENC - Fennec's Pedmark - Waiting To Make A Mark Aug.26 $7.06 $10.85 53% $7.57 MCRB - When Will Microbiome Therapy Join The Recurrent C.diff Infection Armamentarium? Sep.2 45.22 $9.49 82% $5.86 ATXS - Astria Shines... Sep.6 $9.31 $16.28 75% $11.33 RCKT - Rocket Pharma - Yet To Take Off... Sep.14 $14.11 $23.48 66% $17.13 FULC - Fulcrum - Focusing On FSHD Sep.20 $8.63 $15.00 74% $3.34 VIGL - Why Vigil Neuroscience Is Turning Heads Sep.22 $8.50 $16.76 97% $10.86 TCDA - Will Tricida Prove Its VALOR? Sep.23 $8.60 $13.12 52% $0.01 CUE - Cue Biopharma Rallies On Getting Fast Track Designation For Its Head And Neck Cancer Drug Candidate Oct.4 $2.45 $4.19 71% $3.31 STSS - Sharps' IPO Lock-up Period Ends On Oct. 11 Oct.7 $1.25 $2.04 63% $1.30 RVPH - Reviva - Waiting To RECOVER Oct.12 $3.25 $6.10 87% $3.96 OLMA - Olema To Present At The 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium Oct.13 $2.85 $5.14 80% $3.41 NUVL - Is Nuvalent On Your Watchlist? Oct.17 $21.00 $40.43 92% $27.87 ZYME - Zymeworks Inks Deal With Jazz As It Gears Up For Phase 3 Biliary Tract Cancer Trial Data Oct.19 $5.88 $10.80 83% $8.38 JANX - Janux Therapeutics - Transitions Into Clinical Stage Oct.20 $15.44 $23.64 53% $11.34 TNON - Tenon's IPO Lock-up Expires On Oct. 24 Oct.21 $1.69 $3.11 84% $1.97 HZNP - What's On The Horizon For HZNP? Nov.4 $73.30 $113.83 55% $107.32 EXAS - Exact Sciences - On An Accelerated Path To Profitability? Nov.7 $37.80 $72.18 91% $64.17 COLL - Will 2023 Be A Banner Year For Collegium Pharma? Nov.7 $18.74 $30.22 61% $24.06 CERT - A Second Look At Certara Nov.8 $13.30 $20.49 65% $23.59 PDSB - PDS Biotech Reveals Updated Data From Cervical Cancer Trial Nov.14 $6.90 $13.65 98% $5.84 HCM - HUTCHMED's Gastric Cancer Trial Meets One Of The Two Primary Endpoints Nov.14 $11.05 $21.28 92% $14.59 WVE - Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Trial Data Awaited, Will Wave Rise Or Fall? Nov.29 $4.47 $7.12 59% $3.80 VAXX - Can Vaxxinity Get A Boost From COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Trial Data? Nov.30 $2.28 $4.47 96% $2.26 CADL - Candel To Report Updated Data On CAN-2409 In Late-stage Non-small Cell Lung Cancer Tomorrow Dec.5 $1.90 $3.06 61% $1.47 VRNA - Will Ensifentrine Trial Data Further Enhance Verona Stock? Dec.7 $13.25 $26.44 99% $19.51 ALT - Altimmune Awaits Results Of Fatty Liver Disease Drug Pemvidutide Dec.12 $10.23 $17.17 68% $4.20 LRMR - Larimar: Exploring A Treatment For Friedreich Ataxia Dec.14 $3.99 $6.85 72% $4.34 CABA - Cabaletta - On A Mission To Develop The 1st Targeted Cellular Therapies For Autoimmune Diseases Dec.21 $7.38 $12.88 74% $7.49 ORIC - ORIC Pharma Collaborates With Pfizer To Advance Multiple Myeloma Drug Trial Dec.22 $4.39 $6.85 56% $4.62 CBAY - How Good Is CymaBay's RESPONSE Going To Be? Dec.23 $5.04 $8.75 73% $8.79

The "Last Closing Price" refers to the closing price recorded on March 22, 2023.

