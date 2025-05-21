These 6 Words From a Head of State Are Super Bullish for Bitcoin

This isn't the first year that people in positions of power started to talk about Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), but it's definitely the first year in which it's important enough for heads of state to be regularly commenting. And when top politicians weigh in on what they think should be done regarding a certain asset, it behooves investors to listen, as it's almost always information that's relevant to an asset's chances of gaining value over the long term.

In that vein, one prime minister in particular had a provocative take on Bitcoin recently. If leaders are thinking like he is, it will be especially bullish, so let's dive in and see what he said and why it matters.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

This cryptocurrency has a strategic role now

During an interview in April with Al Jazeera, the prime minister of Bhutan, Tshering Tobgay, had six choice words to say about mining Bitcoin: "I think governments should do it." That's quite the green flag for Bitcoin bulls for a few reasons.

In case you're not familiar, Bhutan is a Himalayan nation with a population of less than 1 million people. It generates all of its energy via hydropower, and it typically produces more energy than it needs. Rather than selling its excess energy production to its energy-hungry neighbors, China and India, it often opts to use it to mine Bitcoin, generating more value. It then uses the proceeds to pay its civil servants more than they'd be able to make otherwise, thereby helping with personnel retention -- an area that Bhutan has recently struggled with.

In other words, Bhutan is a living example showing that mining or holding Bitcoin can help governments to ease fiscal constraints and solve problems that they would otherwise lack the resources to address. Other countries with similar capabilities, such as substantial renewable or sustainable energy sources, will now see that they might also have an incentive to use their assets to mine Bitcoin. And over the long term, that will likely drive more sovereign adoption, increasing demand for the coin, as well as its price.

Another reason the comments from Bhutan's prime minister are so bullish is that the country is proof that Bitcoin mining does not need to be at odds with environmental ideals. That's contrary to years of the coin having a bad reputation for sometimes being mined with energy derived from coal power, which has thus been an impediment to more widespread adoption among environmentally conscious investors in the developed world. If Bitcoin is increasingly mined using sustainable energy, some of those reticent investors may eventually be coaxed off the sidelines.

Finally, the Bhutan example shows that it isn't necessary for a government to make extreme strategic commitments to mining Bitcoin for the venture to be worthwhile. Bhutan doesn't account for even 0.01% of the global hashing power for mining, but it's still benefiting enough from the small amount of mining it does for its prime minister to be an evangelist for the coin. Therefore -- assuming that other nations notice the great results Bhutan is getting with its mining operations -- it's evidence that large investment is not a precursor to generating some value with Bitcoin, which could help to prompt developing countries to initiate programs of their own.

Expect more governments to invest

It's currently the golden age of governments following Bhutan's lead and buying, holding, or mining Bitcoin.

As success stories start to pile up, both from starting mining operations and from financial gains delivered by holding, it will create more sovereign buying pressure, as well as larger sovereign stockpiles that effectively reduce the float of coins available for public trading. That will ultimately force buyers to compete over a smaller supply, pushing prices higher.

As you probably know, governments tend to have a lot more capital to commit to investments than individuals or even companies. So if Bhutan's strategy is anything like what other countries might pursue, it's a significant bullish sign because it means there's going to be a lot more capital flowing into Bitcoin, and soon.

Should you invest $1,000 in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,582!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $829,879!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 975% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 172% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 19, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.