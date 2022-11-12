These 6 Trader Joe's Favorites Are Perfect for the Thanksgiving Season

Fall is a time of year when many culinary treats become available, like pumpkin-spiced goods. This year, you can also find bargain dishes at Aldi.

Since so many special foods are available around the Thanksgiving season, it likely comes as no surprise that Trader Joe's has some unique offerings to delight your palate. Trader Joe's is one of the most beloved grocery stores both because of its delicious featured products and its affordable prices that help you keep credit card bills down.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

So, which Trader Joe's items should you check out this time of year? Here are six to consider trying.

1. Autumn Vegetable and White Bean Gratin

This heat-and-serve frozen dish consists of a blend of cauliflower, butternut squash, kale, and butter beans. These classic autumn vegetables are all topped off by a scrumptious white cheddar cheese sauce that is just decadent enough to make the meal feel rich but not overly fancy. If you're looking for a simple side dish that celebrates the flavors of the season, this could be just the ticket.

2. Butternut Squash Mac and Cheese Bites

Butternut squash is often the star when it comes to fall foods, and Trader Joe's uses it in a number of pleasing ways. Combining the squash with classic macaroni and cheese bites is sure to create a delicious treat that would be an ideal appetizer for your Thanksgiving holiday or for a fall football party.

3. Holiday Vegetable Hash

Butternut squash makes another appearance, this time in the form of a holiday vegetable hash where it's joined by sweet potato, red onion, and herbs including celery, parsley, sage, and rosemary. This veggie mix is great by itself or could be added to stuffing or soups to add some extra fall flavor to your dish.

4. Pumpkin Cheesecake

If other squashes aren't your thing, perhaps you prefer the classic taste of pumpkin instead. And there's not much better to do with pumpkin than to add it to a rich, decadent cheesecake. If you want a unique desert offering for Thanksgiving beyond the traditional apple pie, this frozen treat could be an excellent alternative.

5. Cornbread Stuffing Mix

Stuffing is a Thanksgiving staple and this cornbread stuffing mix is a nice twist on a classic. The mix comes with both croutons and seasoning included, so whipping up this dish will be a snap.

The boxed mix can take a lot of the stress off your plate when you're working on other Thanksgiving dishes and your guests are sure to love it. The only big question left will be whether to actually stuff the turkey or to cook it in a separate pan.

6. Turkey Gravy

Finally, if you want to make absolutely sure your turkey isn't dried out for the big day, Trader Joe's Turkey Gravy could be just the ticket. This boxed gravy is gluten free and preparing it is as simple as pouring it, heating it, and serving.

Each of these six items can be found at most local Trader Joe's stores, so check them out and see if you think they deserve a place on your Thanksgiving table.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.