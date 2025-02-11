These 6 Habits Will Help Improve Your Finances, According to Rachel Cruze

Your lifestyle might affect your financial health in more ways than you realize. Rachel Cruze, a personal finance expert and Ramsey Solutions personality, recently shared a video offering advice to help improve your finances.

She highlighted some habits to implement that can simplify and improve your finances

Simplify Your Schedule

Too much rushing around and being busy affects your money and peace of mind, Cruze said. This isn’t healthy for you, so she advised scheduling your life more intentionally.

Slowing down can help improve your financial situation in a variety of ways. For example, you might have more time to make dinner, meaning you’re spending less on takeout. Or you could slow down when shopping to save money. According to CNBC, “slow shopping” is about slowing down and thinking each purchase through before buying, which can help you save.

Spend Money on Experiences Over Possessions

Instead of constantly using your money to acquire new possessions — especially those you don’t need — Cruze advised spending it on experiences. She said experiencing things with people you love will make you happier.

“Stuff will not bring you joy,” she said.

Of course, she emphasized that you also need to make sure the experiences you book fit into your budget. She also noted that it’s okay to have some stuff, but just avoid continually buying things, as doing so won’t make you happy.

Live On Less Than What You Make

This one should be obvious, but many people need this reminder.

Cruze said having money left over at the end of the month is a peaceful place to be. If you’re having trouble staying on budget, she recommended eliminating costs like dining out, buying expensive coffee, and paying for subscriptions and memberships you’re not using.

In fact, according to a CNET survey, the average American spends more than $1,000 each year in subscriptions. So trimming down your subscription costs alone could save you a lot of money.

Declutter Your Spaces

If your home is filled with clutter, Cruze suggested getting rid of unwanted items. Creating more physical space in your home will also free up mental space, as you’ll have less to maintain.

“You’re minimalizing not just the space that you’re in, but the brain calories it takes to make decisions within those spaces,” she said.

After freeing up more mental space, you’ll have a greater capacity to focus on your finances.

Cut Out Toxic Relationships

“Sometimes we have relationships in our life that can be very draining, and there may be a time and a place to set boundaries,” Cruze said.

Of course, she said this can be more complicated if the person you need space from is a family member or a friend who has been in your life for a long time. Regardless, if you’re able to cut this toxic relationship off or at least distance yourself from the person, she said it will give you some peace.

This can tie into your finances in a variety of ways. For example, it’s possible you’re channeling the stress of dealing with this person into shopping. Or perhaps they’re taking up so much of your energy that you’ve found yourself ordering takeout more than usual because you’re too tired to cook.

Do a ‘No-Spend Challenge’ That Works for You

It’s possible you’ve done a no-spend challenge in the past, but Cruze said you can tailor it to fit your unique goals.

For example, she said you could challenge yourself to not buy anything you don’t need for a month — focusing solely on food, shelter, utilities and transportation. However, you could also get specific, like choosing not to dine out for an entire month or pledging not to buy shoes for six months.

To set yourself up for success, Cruze advised finding a category or a specific time frame that’s reasonable for you. She said you’ll be amazed at the discipline you’re able to display and the amount of money you’ll save during the experiment.

