By Michael Foster

Volatility has taken over, and if youaEURtmre like most folks, youaEURtmre wondering where to find the safe dividends you need to sustain your savingsaEUR"and income streamaEUR"as this pandemic drags on.

ThereaEURtms one intriguing alternative you may not have thought of: senior loans, also called floating-rate loans. Because theyaEURtmre far up the corporate food chain, they offer a layer of safety in the event of bankruptcy, something thataEURtms on every investoraEURtms mind these days.

In addition, senior loans offer yields of 6%, on average, making them an income investoraEURtms dream, too. But are these loansaEUR"which I only recommend holding through a closed-end fund (CEF)aEUR"a buy today?

LetaEURtms answer that now.

How Senior Loans Protect Your Investment

How safe are senior loans? Think of it this way: when a company liquidates, thereaEURtms a long line of people who will be paid out for their investment and a structure saying who gets paid first.

With this structure, senior loan holders are made whole before owners of a companyaEURtms corporate bonds (aEURoesubordinated debtaEUR above), convertible bonds and preferred stocks (aEURoehybridsaEUR), and common shares (aEURoeequityaEUR). ThataEURtms why, for instance, when American Airlines went bankrupt in 2011 and became the new American Airlines (AAL), owners of the old AA stock got basically nothing while many of the companyaEURtms lenders lost little or no money.

ThataEURtms how it works on paper, anyway; the reality is a bit more complicated.

The Fed Blurs the Picture

Now letaEURtms talk performance and compare the index funds covering investment-grade corporate bonds and floating-rate loans. For corporates, that would be the iShares Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD); for floating rates, weaEURtmll use the iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT). We see that both are down about the same amount year to date, but theyaEURtmre down much less than stocks.

Bond ETFs Float Through the Crisis



These movements make sense. FLOT is less volatile than the bond fund, since itaEURtms less likely to suffer markdowns from defaults, and both ETFs are doing much better than common stocks because stocks have a higher risk of going to zero as bankruptcies rise.

ThataEURtms why both LQD and FLOT were decent hedges before the crisisaEUR"and they remain good ones if you think COVID-19 will result in widespread bankruptcies at very large corporations. ThereaEURtms only one problem: the Federal Reserve has made it clear that it will not let that happen. And one of the biggest clichA(c)s on Wall Street is a clear command: donaEURtmt fight the Fed!

Why not? Because going against Fed policy results in inferior returns over the long haul, and betting that the Fed will let bankruptcies spike over the next year will result in meager returns.

The last time there was a clear-cut situation where the Fed was basically telling you not to buy senior loans was in 2013, when the central bank pumped over a trillion dollars into the economy through its quantitative easing program (which was much smaller than the over $2 trillion the Fed and Treasury are pumping into the US economy right now). Back then, fighting the Fed with FLOT (in orange below) yielded a return of basically zero:

No LossaEUR"and No Gain



Sure, you didnaEURtmt lose money, but you also missed out on the massive gains you could have bagged by rolling with the FedaEURtms line and buying into the economy through stocks. This year seems to be panning out quite similarly, but with an important twist.

A Better Alternative

The world today is nothing like it was in 2013; with a global pandemic, simply betting on all stocks going up while many companies are being forced to shut down will result in a portfolio with a lot of losers mixed in with the winners. ItaEURtms one reason why, throughout this pandemic, IaEURtmve been banging the drum for a return to value investingaEUR"and the funds that know which value-investing tools to employ.

ThataEURtms a big reason why in mid-March, I suggested looking at the Boulder Growth & Income Fund (BIF), which invests in Warren BuffettaEURtms Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) and other Buffett-approved stocks, like JP Morgan Chase & Co. (JPM) and American Express (AXP).

Value Investing Pays Off in a Crisis



This value-investing fund shot up 10% in no time. Today, with a 17% discount to NAV and a 4.4% yield, BIF hasnaEURtmt attracted nearly as many buyers as it likely will when investors realize they can buy a fund that carefully chooses which stocks to buy and which to avoidaEUR"without the humdrum low returns of a floating-rate fund. That makes a huge difference over the long haul:

BIF a Big Outperformer



And you can get set for BIFaEURtms next upward move now, without being invested in the overvalued companies most likely to go bust due to the pandemic.

5 MUCH Better Buys Than BIF (Average Yield: 8%!)

If youaEURtmre interested in CEFs, your timing couldnaEURtmt be better, because IaEURtmve recently released myA 5 very best buysA in the space. They throw offA sparkling 8% average payouts!A PLUS they trade at huge discounts to the value of their portfolios as I write this, but unlike BIF, their discount windows regularly slam shutaEUR"propelling their share prices to HUGE gains.

Just how cheap are these 5 income titans?

Big enough to igniteA 20%+ gains in the next 12 months,A even if the market only moves slightly higher from here. And if we do get a downturn, these big discounts help keep our 5 fundsaEURtm market prices stable.

And weaEURtmll enjoy their massive 8% dividends the entire time!A

I canaEURtmt wait to show you these 5 aEURoecrisis-proofaEUR 8%-paying CEFs.A Everything you need to know is waiting for you here: names, tickers, buy-under prices, complete dividend historiesaEUR"the works!

One thing you can count on? If you pass up this opportunity now, youaEURtmll surely be kicking yourself in 12 months. DonaEURtmt miss out on the dividends and upside on offer with these 5 incredible funds.A Go right here to get everything you need to know.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.