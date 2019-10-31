These 6 Companies Own All Your Favorite Halloween Candy

Halloween is big business for top candy makers, and this year, Americans are projected to spend over $2 billion on Halloween candy (according to the National Retail Federation).

From Halloween parties and trick-or-treating to baking holiday treats, candy is essential for the spookiest season of the year, even creating a sense of nostalgia for adults.

But who owns all of the iconic candy brands that many of us have enjoyed since childhood?

The Hershey Company HSY owns many favorite brands, like Reese’s, Heath, KitKat, and, of course, the Hershey’s chocolate bars. There’s Mars Inc., which has Snickers, M&Ms, and Twix in its brand portfolio. Mondelez MDLZ owns Sour Patch Kids, while Tootsie Roll Industries TR has Tootsie Rolls, Blow Pop, and Junior Mints.

Italian confectionary giant Ferrero SpA owns Butterfinger, Crunch, and Nerds, as well as pantry staple Nutella; Ferrero is also behind the chocolate and hazelnut candy Ferrero Rocher. Then we have Smarties, owned by the Smarties Candy Company, and Dum-Dum lollipops, owned by Spangler Candy Company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.