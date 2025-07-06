These 6 Common Garage Sale Finds Are Worth a Fortune

Garage sales are full of forgotten treasures. While most people walk past the dusty shelves and sagging card tables without a second thought, collectors and resellers know some of the most ordinary-looking items can be worth a small fortune.

These are some of the finds that regularly turn up for a few dollars and sell online for hundreds, sometimes even thousands.

Vintage Pyrex

Mass-produced in the mid-20th century, Pyrex dishes in bright colors and unique patterns now have a cult following. Collectors hunt for discontinued lines like “Butterprint,” “Gooseberry” and “Lucky in Love.” A single rare item can sell for hundreds of dollars.

Tip: Flip the dish to look for stamped markings on the bottom and check for bold, intact patterns. Faded color often means dishwasher damage, which cuts value.

Old Video Games

Original cartridges for NES, SNES and Sega Genesis often turn up in boxes marked $1 each. Don’t walk past them. Certain titles can even fetch five figures (yes, really!) depending on rarity and condition.

Tip: Prioritize games with original boxes and manuals. If unsure, scan the title into the eBay app and sort by “Sold Items” to see recent prices.

Vinyl Records

Not all records are valuable, but early pressings of classic albums by bands like The Beatles, Led Zeppelin, Nirvana or Pink Floyd can be highly sought after. Early pressings of some iconic albums can even be worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Tip: Check the runout groove (the blank space near the center label) for etched codes, which help identify first pressings.

First-Edition Books

A hardcover in good shape might not raise eyebrows at a yard sale, but first editions of popular titles often sell for serious money.

Tip: Open to the copyright page and look for a line that reads “First Edition” or a number line starting with 1. Dust jackets in good condition increase the value even more.

Costume Jewelry

That box of tangled chains and brooches might be hiding some real value. Brands like Trifari and Weiss produced high-quality costume jewelry that’s now in demand.

Tip: Use a magnifying glass to check clasps and backs for stamps or tiny signatures. If a piece feels heavy or well-made, it’s worth a second look.

Advertising Signs and Tins

Vintage advertising memorabilia, from enamel gas station signs to old Coca-Cola tins, is consistently in demand and can be worth hundreds of dollars.

Tip: Look for bright graphics, metal over cardboard and obvious age. Even rusted signs can be valuable if the branding is clear and collectible.

