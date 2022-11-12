These 5 Tricks Will Help You Spend Less This Holiday Season

Americans spent about $8.9 billion on Black Friday alone last year, and with the holiday sales starting even earlier this year, it's safe to say this holiday season will probably be one for the record books. Even if you're trying to be frugal, you might struggle to keep your budget from ballooning thanks to the inflation that's made everything more expensive this year.

But don't give up hope. The following five tips can help you keep your holiday costs down this year without skimping on anything.

1. Shop sales starting right now

Black Friday might be a few weeks away, but many retailers are already offering holiday deals. If you wait until Black Friday, you could miss out on some incredible savings. Not to mention waiting increases the likelihood that some of your must-haves could sell out before you're able to buy them.

If you don't find any good sales right now, you can at least do some scouting for later so you know which retailers have the items you want and what how much they normally charge. This will help you identify the best deals when more retailers start discounting their prices.

2. Use coupons

Coupons can help you get free shipping or a discounted rate on items you were going to buy anyway. You can find these pretty easily by searching the store name and "coupons" online. However, keep in mind that not all stores will offer these and some may only make them available for a limited time.

Don't just use this tactic on holiday gifts either. Check your local newspaper for coupons on grocery items and use this to shave a few dollars off the cost of your holiday meals.

3. Use credit card rewards

Now's the time to cash in those credit card rewards you've been accumulating all year. You can use cash back credit card points to either reduce your credit card bill for the month or to purchase gift cards you can use to buy presents for others. And if you plan to travel over the holidays, see if you have enough miles on your travel rewards credit card to save on your flights or hotels.

Be sure to review any terms and limitations on your credit card rewards, though. Some have points that expire or miles with blackout dates that you can't use at certain times. Know these limitations before you try to cash in your rewards.

4. Use cash instead of cards

When shopping in person, stick to cash instead of cards when possible. Shopping with cash makes us more aware of how much we're spending, and this can keep us from buying more than we planned.

In addition, there's no risk of interest charges when you use cash like there is when you use a credit card. However, you also won't have the opportunity to earn rewards on your purchases.

5. Shop at wholesale clubs

If you're lucky enough to live near wholesale clubs, shopping at one of these can help you save on everything from gifts and holiday decor to meals. You have to pay to be a member of one of these clubs, though, so you must first weigh whether it's worth it to you.

These tips may not all apply to you, but pick out the ones that make sense and give them a try this year. Keep them in mind as we move into 2023 as well. If you prepare in advance by saving money and credit card rewards, you could make next year's holiday season much easier for yourself.

