Markets

These 5 Toxic Stocks Could be Poisoning Your Portfolio

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Screening Criteria

Most recent Debt/Equity Ratio greater than the median industry average P/E using 12-month forward EPS estimate greater than 50 % Change in F (1) and F (2) Estimate (12 Weeks) less than -5 Zacks Rank more than or equal to #3 (Hold) the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. HealthEquity, Inc. HQY Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM Stoneridge, Inc. SRI Mercer International Inc. MERC Bottomline Technologies, Inc. EPAY Click here to sign up for a free trial to the Research Wizard today. https://www.zacks.com/performance
Click to get this free report

Stoneridge, Inc. (SRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercer International Inc. (MERC): Free Stock Analysis Report

HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Zacks

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular