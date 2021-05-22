These 5 Tips Can Help You Save on All Your Summer Weddings This Year

Image source: Getty Images

Weddings are expensive -- and I don't just mean for those footing the bill. Just being invited to one can wreak havoc on your personal finances. You have to pay for gifts, formal attire, travel costs, drinks at the bar… and don't even get me started on expenses if you're in the wedding party.

But celebrating the happy couple doesn't have to cost a fortune. Here are a few tips to help you save on all those summer weddings on your calendar this year.

1. Ditch the hotel

If you're traveling to a wedding that's far away, you don't have to stay in an expensive hotel for the weekend. Consider checking with friends in the area to see if any of them are willing to let you crash on their couch or in a spare room.

Or if you don't know anyone nearby, you could rent an Airbnb. Go in on this with other friends who are also traveling to the wedding, and then all of you can get in on the savings. You may even end up with more room than you'd get if you'd paid for a cramped hotel room.

2. Use your credit card points

Credit card miles could cover some or all of your travel costs. If you have to fly to get there, you could spend your rewards on flights or use it on a hotel if you choose to stay at one.

If you're still a few months away from a wedding you have to travel to, that gives you plenty of time to rack up some more miles. Use your travel rewards credit card to pay for your everyday essentials. But avoid spending so much that you end up in credit card debt.

3. Shop for gifts in advance

Don't wait until a few weeks before the wedding to hunt for a wedding gift. As soon as you get the invite, check out the couple's registry and make note of which items on the list fit your price range. Then, watch for sales at the store in question to see if you can snag a lower price.

You might also be able to find coupons for the item if you search online. Or if you have a cash back credit card, you might be able to save up for a gift card you could use either to purchase an item off the registry or give to the couple as a gift.

4. Avoid buying new dress clothes

Buying a new formal outfit for every wedding gets expensive quickly. Instead, dig around in the back of your closet for an old outfit you haven't worn in a while. Or consider borrowing from a friend that's a similar size.

Also, there are companies online that will enable you to rent formalwear and return it afterward. There's still a cost associated with this, but it'll probably be less than what you'd pay to purchase the same outfit.

5. Create a budget

List every wedding you're attending this summer and decide how much you can afford to budget for each one. Some will naturally be more expensive than others. A wedding you have to travel for is probably going to cost more than one that's happening a block from your house, so you'll need to set aside more money for the travel wedding.

Choose a budgeting method that fits you. If it helps, you can use the envelope system and keep money for each wedding in its own physical envelope or digital envelope via a budgeting app. Then, do your best to stick to this budget when you start making purchases.

You'll still have to spend something on your summer weddings, but if you keep these tips in mind, you'll be able to keep your costs to a minimum. And when the next wedding season comes around, start planning even earlier to give yourself the best chance at scoring great deals.

