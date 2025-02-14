These 5 Stocks Are Set To Break Out: Should You Buy Them Now?

Stock market investors had a lot to cheer about in 2024. The S&P 500 broke its previous all-time high more than 50 times during the year, Yahoo Finance reported, while the Nasdaq Composite closed the year up 30%. That will be a hard act to follow, so don’t be surprised if overall stock market gains this year slow from last year’s pace.

But there are still plenty of individual stocks that could fetch big returns. Here are five stocks that could break out in 2025 — which means now could be a good time to buy.

Cloudflare (NET)

Closing price on Feb. 12, 2025: $172.83

$172.83 52-week gain: 73%

73% 52-week high: $176.72

As its name implies, Cloudflare is a provider of cloud services across numerous platforms. The company has the fastest cloud network and handles around 20% of internet traffic, according to The Motley Fool.

Morgan Stanley analyst Hamza Fodderwala recently wrote that 2025 could be a “breakout year” for Cloudflare’s stock, but others have a more muted view. Of the 35 Cloudflare analysts cited by Yahoo Finance, nearly half have a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (CORT)

Closing price on Feb. 12, 2025: $70.15

$70.15 52-week gain: 204%

204% 52-week high: $71.29

Corcept develops treatments for endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic and neurologic disorders. It was listed by Forbes as one of seven growth stocks to buy in 2025, mainly because of a strong five-year outlook in both revenue (24.8% expected growth) and earnings (41.1%). A pair of positive clinical trial results in recent months could help the stock break out in 2025.

Analysts are bullish too, all with “Strong Buy” or “Buy” ratings.

Grid Dynamics (GDYN)

Closing price on Feb. 12, 2025: $22.72

$22.72 52-week gain: 76%

76% 52-week high: $24.60

This provider of technology consulting, engineering and analytics services is one of three stocks that Zacks expects to break out in 2025 with “outsized gains.” Earnings are expected to grow more than 29% over the next year. Meanwhile, Grid Dynamics’ share price has more than doubled since hitting a low around $9 last June, and the handful of analysts who cover the stock have a bullish outlook.

Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

Closing price on Feb. 12, 2025: $116.82

$116.82 52-week gain: 53%

53% 52-week high: $123.25

Shift4Payments is a provider of software and payment processing solutions. The stock has already made a breakout of sorts in 2025, hitting a record high this year. Forbes cited it as a growth stock to watch this year, partly because of a pair of recent acquisitions that should expand Shift4Payments’ customer base. Most analysts have a “Buy” rating on the stock, though several also have a “Hold” rating.

Shopify (SHOP)

Closing price on Feb. 12, 2025: $120.49

$120.49 52-week gain: 56%

56% 52-week high: $125.95

Here’s another Forbes pick as a top growth stock to buy in 2025. Shopify is a well-known brand with a popular commerce platform. The stock tumbled hard in 2022 — falling below $25 a share in October of that year — but has since rallied thanks to strong sales and earnings growth. About two-thirds of the 52 analysts cited by Yahoo Finance give Shopify a “Buy” or “Strong Buy” rating.

Editor’s note: All 52-week gain and 52-week high figures are as of Feb. 13, 2025.

