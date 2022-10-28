These 5 States Have Weed Legalization On Their Midterm Ballots

Voters in five states can expect to see marijuana legalization provisions on their midterm ballot.

Though pot remains illegal on a federal level, states continue to inch toward widespread legalization. According to Ballotpedia, there are five states with marijuana-related proposals on their midterm ballots: Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota.

Should all five states pass their marijuana measures in the midterm elections, almost half of the country (24 states and the District of Columbia) will have legalized recreational marijuana consumption.

Here’s what voters should know about the proposals.

5 States With Marijuana Legalization on the Midterm Ballot

1. Arkansas

Arkansas voters will be presented with Arkansas Issue 4 on the midterm ballot, also known as the Marijuana Legalization Initiative.

The initiative would make it legal for people at least 21 years old to possess up to one ounce of marijuana for personal use. The proposal would also eliminate taxes on medical marijuana while increasing taxes on recreational purchases. The tax revenue would fund law enforcement and state drug court programs.

There's an appetite in Arkansas for recreational cannabis use. Medical marijuana is already legal in the state, and about 92,000 Arkansans have medical marijuana cards. About $205 million has already been spent on medical marijuana this year, according to Axios.

Currently, up to 40 licensed dispensaries can operate. Arkansas Issue 4 would increase the number of dispensaries and cultivators allowed in the state.

2. Maryland

Maryland’s medical marijuana authorization laws have been in place since 2013. Now, voters will voice their opinions on whether or not recreational marijuana use should be allowed in the state.

Maryland Question 4, referred to as the Marijuana Legalization Amendment would legalize recreational marijuana use for adults 21 years of age or older, beginning in July 2023.

The amendment would also allow individuals convicted of marijuana crimes to petition for them to be expunged from their criminal records; individuals serving prison sentences will also be allowed to petition for resentencing and release.

A recent Washington Post-University of Maryland poll found 73% of registered voters in Maryland favor recreational marijuana legalization.

3. Missouri

Missouri currently allows medical marijuana use. Amendment 3 would legalize the possession, delivery, manufacturing and sale of pot for personal use for adults over the age of 21. It would also impose a 6% tax on commercial marijuana sales to fund various community programs.

Amendment 3 would grant relief to people currently incarcerated for certain pot-related offenses. The amendment would give them the right to petition for release from prison or for parole and probation and have their records expunged.

It’s unclear how voters will respond to Amendment 3. Recent polls find Missouri residents are divided over legalizing marijuana use, according to the Missouri Independent. Missouri law enforcement leaders recently released a statement urging voters not to vote for Amendment 3, claiming its decriminalization measures could create dangerous situations, such as driving under the influence of marijuana.

4. North Dakota

Statutory Measure 2 legalizes recreational marijuana use and possession for adults 21 and older. Under the provision, individuals can also grow up to three plants in their private residence for marijuana production.

The measure also includes a provision that would require the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services to establish guidelines on recreational marijuana use and regulate where and how it’s sold. For example, the department would be required to create labeling standards listing THC and CBD amounts in marijuana products, as well as establish licensing procedures for marijuana businesses.

A similar marijuana legalization provision failed in North Dakota in the past. In 2018, voters rejected Measure 3, which would have legalized recreational marijuana use and expunge records of those convicted with nonviolent marijuana-related crimes.

Statutory Measure 2 doesn’ti nclude expungement provisions, but would no longer make the smell of marijuana or suspicion of possession cause for law enforcement to search or arrest someone, unless there was evidence that the allowed quantities were exceeded.

5. South Dakota

Residents of South Dakota have voted in favor of recreational marijuana in the past. In 2020, voters approved Amendment A, which would have legalized recreational pot use, but the state Supreme Court ruled it violated amendment laws and struck it down.

Now, South Dakota residents have the chance again to legalize recreational marijuana use.

Now, Measure 27, the South Dakota Marijuana Initiative will be on the midterm ballot. The initiative would legalize the possession, distribution and use of marijuana for people who are at least 21 years old. Individuals will be legally allowed to possess up to one ounce of marijuana; those who don’t live near a licensed marijuana store will be permitted to grow up to three marijuana plants in their homes.

Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since 2020.

What’s Next for Recreational Marijuana Legalization?

The continued march toward recreational marijuana legalization illustrates a changing dynamic in how the country views cannabis.

Until recently, states have largely held the responsibility of legalizing cannabis use, as well as decriminalizing marijuana-related offenses.

Though many states have permitted marijuana consumption, either on medical or recreational terms, advocates have long argued that the criminalization of marijuana still needs reform, based on evidence that related crimes disproportionately affect Black and brown Americans despite their usage rates being similar to that of white Americans.

The decriminalization of marijuana took a major turn on a federal level when President Joe Biden implemented reforms in early October.

Via executive action, Biden implemented a three-step marijuana reform plan, including pardoning people with prior federal marijuana-related convictions, urging states to implement similar pardons, and calling on the Department of Health and Human Services to declassify marijuana as a Schedule I controlled substance.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana,” Biden said in a statement. “It’s time that we right these wrongs.”

More than 6,500 people with federal marijuana-related charges are expected to see relief from Biden’s executive order.

Though Biden’s order decriminalizes pot, it doesn’t go as far as federally legalizing its use. But there is appetite to do so; an October poll from Monmouth University finds that 68% of Americans support legalizing small amounts of marijuana for personal use.

There’s also big money to be made with the legalization of recreational cannabis use. In 2021, marijuana sales in Colorado topped $2.22 billion, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue. Though the state allows both medical and recreational use, retail cannabis purchases made up the majority of last year’s sales.

