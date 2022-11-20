These 5 Holiday Side Hustles Could Give Your Savings a Huge Boost

There's a reason so many people are being urged to boost their savings these days. Many financial experts are convinced that a recession is looming, and that come 2023, the economy will take a turn for the worse. That could lead to a period of layoffs -- and a world of financial woes for the people impacted by them.

As a general rule, it's a good idea to have enough money in your savings account to cover at least three full months of essential expenses. If you're not there yet, a side hustle could be your ticket to growing your emergency fund and buying yourself more financial protection.

The good news is that with the holidays approaching, there may be added opportunities to pick up work on top of your regular job. Here are a few to consider.

1. Working retail

Shoppers tend to flock to stores in droves during the holidays (and right after -- think returns). That means many retail establishments need extra help during that time. If you're willing to help customers or work a cash register, you could end up with a lot of extra money in your savings.

2. Working a hospitality gig

If you live in an area that tends to get a lot of tourists during the holiday season, you may find that there are plenty of openings at nearby hotels and restaurants. Dig around and see which hospitality businesses in your area need additional help.

3. Working at a Christmas tree farm

Are you willing to haul Christmas trees to people's cars and help them pick out the right ones? In the coming weeks, people will be doing their Christmas tree shopping so they can decorate their homes well ahead of Dec. 25. You might manage to find a temporary gig that's potentially a physical workout, but is kind to your bank account.

4. Installing Christmas lights

If you're the handy type and are comfortable using tall ladders, you can offer up your services as someone who helps people decorate their homes for the holidays. Many people love adorning their houses with lights but don't have the time, physical ability, or patience to do that work themselves -- so they outsource it. If you're going to take on this sort of gig, though, make sure you have proper safety equipment and that you truly know what you're doing. The last thing you need is an injury and emergency room bill.

5. Being a party server

Many people host holiday parties in their homes and want to spend that time mingling with guests, not passing out appetizers. That's where you come in. Look around your town's social media page, and you might see ads calling for a party server or assistant. Or, post an ad of your own offering up that service. You might also check with catering companies to see if they're hiring serving staff. You might do quite nicely, especially if you find hosts who tip generously for a job well done.

It's always a good idea to have a robust savings account. But these days, it's especially important to shore up your emergency fund. So if you feel your savings could use a boost, carve out some time for a second job during the holidays. That extra money might really come in handy in 2023.

