These 5 Easy Upgrades Can Help Middle-Class Homeowners Save Over $250 Monthly on Home Energy Costs

Investing money in home improvements can be a gamble, especially with tariffs threatening to raise prices on building materials, fixtures and appliances. Home price growth has also decelerated, which means homeowners may not see a high return on their upgrades if they decide to sell shortly after a major project.

With all these factors in mind, there’s still good news for homeowners who invest in easy and affordable energy-efficient upgrades. More than half of homeowners polled (56%) said they saw the savings they expected from energy-efficient upgrades, according to a survey from Home Energy Club.

But what are the best energy-efficient upgrades if you’re looking to see a fast return on investment?

Insulation and Air Sealing

Adding attic insulation and weatherstripping around windows and doors to seal gaps and seams where airflow can escape shows an immediate return on investment.

You won’t have to set your thermostat as high in the winter or as low in the summer to keep your home comfortable. Sealing problem areas in your home can also improve interior air quality, making your home healthier for the residents.

Homeowners who take time to add insulation and air sealing save an average of $58 per month on their energy costs, per Home Energy Club.

LED Lighting

Switching over to LED lighting, if you haven’t already, is one of the easiest and most cost-efficient improvements you can make to your home. You’ll save an average of $39 per month on your electric bill.

Considering LED lights are extremely affordable, this upgrade is likely to pay for itself in savings in the first month. It’s no wonder LED lighting is the top energy-efficient upgrade, preferred by 61% of homeowners polled.

Smart-Home Energy Management

While non-dimmable LEDs are the least expensive option, you can save even more money, long term, by investing in automated, dimmable bulbs and other smart-home automation options. Smart thermostats, power strips and automated appliances connected to a smart-home system like Alexa or Google Home can save an average of $50 per month.

You don’t have to upgrade everything at once, either. Phase in these upgrades when it fits your budget. That’s important, since 73% of homeowners polled cited “high upfront costs” as the biggest barrier to energy-efficient home improvements.

Windows and Doors

While they have high upfront costs, double-pane windows and doors with low-E coatings can pay for themselves over the course of several years while making your home more comfortable immediately.

Homeowners report saving $68 per month after updating their doors and windows. Only solar panels with a battery storage system and a new high-efficiency HVAC system deliver better monthly returns on investment, with average savings of $117 per month for solar, $98 if you have local battery storage for your energy and $71 for a high-efficiency HVAC.

Washing Machines

If you can afford to upgrade only one appliance, invest in an EnergyStar-rated washing machine. You’ll save an average of $50 per month on your energy bill, not to mention the water savings you’ll see with a high-efficiency washing machine.

Washing machines are the third-most-popular sustainable upgrade, appealing to 44% of homeowners polled.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: These 5 Easy Upgrades Can Help Middle-Class Homeowners Save Over $250 Monthly on Home Energy Costs

