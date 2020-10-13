These 5 Credit Cards Have the Biggest Sign-Up Bonuses Now

Image source: Getty Images

Although credit cards offer all kinds of features, there's none more exciting than the sign-up bonus. These bonuses are designed to attract new cardholders, so they're where credit card companies break out the big guns. The best sign-up bonuses can be worth well over $500, and some even crack the $1,000 mark.

It's natural to want as many bonus rewards as possible, but credit card offers change often. That's why we've put together a list of the credit cards with the biggest sign-up bonuses right now, ranked in order of value.

Note that certain types of credit card points are more valuable than others. That's why you might find cards with slightly fewer, but more valuable points ranked higher than cards with less valuable points.

1. Chase Ink Business Preferredâ Credit Card

Offer: 100,000 Ultimate Rewards points for spending $15,000 on purchases in three months

The biggest sign-up bonus you can get comes with the Chase Ink Business Preferredâ Credit Card. It's a business card with a $95 annual fee.

While 100,000 points is always impressive, these are Chase Ultimate Rewards points, which makes this bonus especially valuable. You can redeem them at a rate of $0.0125 per point for travel purchases made through the Ultimate Rewards portal, which would make this bonus worth $1,250. And you can also transfer your points to Chase's airline and hotel partners.

If you think this credit card isn't for you because it's a business card, that may not be the case. Credit card companies are flexible about who is eligible for a business credit card. Sole proprietorships, small side hustles, and even just making the occasional online sale can all qualify.

2. Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card

Offer: 80,000 Ultimate Rewards points for spending $4,000 on purchases in three months

Thanks to a recent increase in its bonus amount, the Chase Sapphire PreferredÂ® Card comes in at second place. Its bonus has a much lower spending minimum than that of the Chase Ink Business Preferredâ Credit Card, making it much easier to get. In terms of its annual fee, it also costs $95 per year.

This card lets you redeem points at the same rate of $0.0125 towards travel through the Ultimate Rewards program. Based on that, its sign-up bonus is worth $1,000. Since these are Ultimate Rewards points, you can also transfer them.

The 80,000-point bonus is a limited-time offer with no public end date, so you shouldn't wait too long if you plan to apply.

3. Capital OneÂ® VentureÂ® Rewards Credit Card

Offer: 100,000 Venture Miles: 50,000 for spending $3,000 on purchases in three months and 50,000 for spending $20,000 on purchases in 12 months

The Capital OneÂ® VentureÂ® Rewards Credit Card also made a limited-time increase to its bonus by adding another 50,000 miles for spending $20,000 in 12 months. That's in addition to the 50,000 miles you get for spending $3,000 in three months. Like the first two cards on this list, this one has a $95 annual fee.

You can redeem Venture Miles for $0.01 per point towards travel purchases, so this bonus is worth $1,000. Capital One also has partners where you can transfer your miles at a transfer ratio of 2 Venture Miles for either 1 or 1.5 miles/points, depending on the partner.

This card ranks third because Venture Miles don't have as many good transfer options as Chase Ultimate Rewards points, so they're not quite as valuable.

4. Marriott Bonvoy Boundlessâ¢ Credit Card from Chase

Offer: Five free nights (worth up to 250,000 points) for spending $5,000 on purchases in three months

The Marriott Bonvoy Boundlessâ¢ Credit Card from Chase has one of the best hotel credit card bonuses on the market. It gets you five free night certificates worth up to 50,000 points each at Marriott properties, and valid for 12 months. That's a potential value of 250,000 points, which is incredible for a credit card with just a $95 annual fee.

The value of this bonus does depend heavily on where you use those free nights. If you like to stay at Marriott's more expensive hotels, you'll obviously get more from this bonus. You can find Marriott properties with redemption levels of 50,000 points or less that would normally cost over $500 a night. But even if you use those free nights at cheaper properties, they'll still save you quite a bit of money.

5. IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card

Offer: 140,000 IHGÂ® Rewards Club points for spending $3,000 on purchases in three months

The IHGÂ® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card offers the most points and includes a couple of extra introductory perks. Its $89 annual fee is waived in the first year. This card also offers another 10,000 bonus points when you spend $20,000 on purchases and make one additional purchase each account anniversary year.

IHG points are generally worth about $0.005 each. Even though other cards on this list earn more valuable points, it's still a great bonus and well worth a look if you like IHG hotels.

The biggest sign-up bonuses you can get

There are all kinds of fantastic credit card bonus opportunities available. If you want one of the best credit cards with the most upfront value, any of the options above would be an excellent choice.

