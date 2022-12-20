These 5 Costco Sales Could Save You at Least 3 Times Your Membership Fee in One Trip

Some people love shopping at Costco and can't imagine what their fridges and pantries would look like without it. But not everyone is a fan of Costco. For some people, buying in bulk just isn't desirable or feasible. And others don't like the idea of having to pay an annual membership fee just to be able to walk into a warehouse club store.

But actually, it's those very fees that allow Costco to continue offering competitive pricing. And in many cases, the cost of an annual membership can more than pay for itself in the form of savings during the year on items like groceries, household essentials, and apparel.

But in some cases, you might manage to score a single deal that's substantial enough to more than pay for your annual membership -- which, right now, is $60 for the basic version and $120 for an executive membership. In fact, these five deals are so huge that the amount you stand to save is at least triple the cost of an annual basic membership.

Need a new fridge? Costco is offering this model for $750 off, which is well more than three times what you'll spend on a basic or even executive annual membership. Plus, when you buy this Whirlpool model through Costco, you'll enjoy free delivery and installation as well as a two-year warranty.

2. HP 17.3" Laptop

Need a new mid-range laptop -- one that has more oomph than a Chromebook but isn't a $1,000+ investment? Then consider a new HP laptop at Costco. This 17.3-inch model comes with a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1235U (10-Core) Processor, great speakers, and a full-size backlit keyboard. Right now, Costco is offering it for $200 off, which is a little bit more than three times the cost of a basic membership.

3. ECOVACS DEEBOT N8 Vacuuming & Mopping Robot with Advanced Mapping

If you have children or pets at home, then vacuuming is something you probably do on a regular basis -- but you don't have to. If you invest in a robot vacuum cleaner, you can outsource that task to a machine and free up hours during your week. This ECOVACS model is actually a combination vacuum and mop, so it's more likely to actually get your floors as clean as you want them to be. And right now, Costco has this model on sale for $200 off.

4. KitchenAid Stainless Steel 8-Burner Grill

Though it's hardly the season to be thinking about barbecues, if you're looking to take your grilling game to the next level, then it could pay to invest in this KitchenAid model. You'll get 1,180 square inches of total cooking surface, plus a grill cover. Right now, Costco has this model available for $400 off, so even if you don't plan to do any grilling for the next few months, it could pay to scoop it up now.

5. ProForm Pro 9000 Smart Treadmill

If your New Year's resolution is to exercise more in 2023, then a treadmill could be your ticket to meeting that goal. And right now, Costco has this ProForm model on sale for $200 off. It comes with an interactive touchscreen display and can be folded up when not in use to save space.

At a time when so many people are raiding their savings accounts to keep up with inflation, shopping at Costco could help your paycheck go further. And these specific deals can more than make up for the fee you pay to access Costco's bargains year round.

