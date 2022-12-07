These 5 Costco Items Are Gone for Good, and Shoppers Aren't Happy About It

Costco sells a huge variety of different products, including items under its house brand Kirkland label. Sometimes, however, items come off the shelves for good and are no longer available.

Since many Costco products have devoted fans, this can cause big upset among the store's customer base.

If you're wondering if any of your favorites have been discontinued, check out this list of Costco items that are likely gone for good.

1. Kirkland Signature 5-Pocket Jeans

These comfortable jeans were a wardrobe staple for many until they were temporarily pulled from the market and modified in 2016. While Costco did release an alternative version of the pants, many reviewers on the site lamented the loss of the original product.

Unfortunately, it now appears even the modified version is gone with dozens of Facebook commentators claiming the items can no longer be found in stores across the country. In fact, one Facebook reviewer described himself as "dismayed they are no longer being carried."

2. Bulk Pocky Chocolate Cream Biscuit Sticks

Costco was a great place to buy a pack of Pocky Chocolate Covered biscuits that came in at just over a pound in size. This Japanese treat was a popular snack that Costco sold at a better price than many competitors.

Unfortunately, while Costco still sells variety packs of Pocky and individual packs of the chocolate flavor, the 1.06 pound bag is no longer available. This means fans will have to spend a little more for a single serving option if they want to continue enjoying this delectable treat.

3. Kirkland Signature Turkey Burger

Health-conscious eaters were huge fans of this extra-lean turkey burger with just 200 calories, plenty of protein, and a delicious flavor.

Unfortunately, despite a Change.org petition pleading with Costco to bring back the burgers, these are likely gone for good from the store shelves.

4. Litehouse Foods' freeze-dried garlic

Keeping fresh garlic cloves in the house at all times -- and taking the time to peel and chop them -- can be a huge hassle. That's why so many users were fans of the Litehouse Foods' freeze-dried garlic jars previously sold at Costco.

The jarred garlic provided a great bargain, offering the equivalent of 45 cloves for just $5.79. Unfortunately, jars were spotted with an asterisk on the price tag, which indicated they were on the way out. And a customer service rep for Lighthouse confirmed to a Reddit user that Costco would no longer offer the product for sale.

5. Pampers diapers

Many parents are loyal to particular diaper brands due to factors like fit, comfort, and ability to effectively contain messes. That's why it was so disappointing for moms and dads when Costco stopped selling Pampers diapers.

Costco shoppers reported seeing the asterisk on all Pampers products, signaling that they were on the discontinuation list. And no Pampers products have since been spotted either online or on club store shelves. Parents unwilling to switch to Kirkland or Huggies brand diapers will need to look elsewhere for bargains on this family essential.

While the loss of these products is undoubtedly a disappointment for many, the good news is there are still plenty of great deals to be had at Costco. Just be sure to shop wisely so you don't rack up too large of a credit card bill on your visits to the warehouse club.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.