These 5 Companies Help Employees Pay for Their Vacations

Workers are taking more care to seek out companies that treat them well and offer great benefits. No matter what job title you have or what salary you make, taking a vacation can be an extra expense that impacts your budget.

Some brands are helping their employees pay for their vacations to reduce the financial burden of taking time off and encourage time away from the workplace. Keep reading to learn more about five companies that help employees pay for their vacations.

It's now been more than two years since the pandemic started. Many workers rescheduled or delayed their vacations during the height of the pandemic. But now that's changing as workers look to get away and take much-needed time off.

Workers value vacation time as a job perk. A recent FlexJobs survey found that 62% of respondents ranked vacation time as one of the most important job benefits. But some companies are offering more than paid time away from the office.

Taking a vacation can impact your wallet

Even if you get paid time off as a job perk, you still need to consider how taking a vacation will impact your finances. You may feel less financial stress when planning your next trip if you work for a company that offers a vacation stipend as a job benefit.

FlexJobs recently highlighted flexible employers helping their employees pay for their vacations. We'll share five of these companies below so you can learn more about this unique employee benefit.

These five companies treat their employees to a vacation

1. Airbnb

Airbnb recently announced it will allow its workers to live anywhere within the country where they currently work. With many employers shifting away from remote work, it's nice to see that some companies continue to embrace it and normalize it.

The home rental company also provides its employees with an annual travel and experience credit as a job benefit.

2. Calendly

Calendly is a popular scheduling tool that helps professionals organize and plan their schedules quickly and efficiently.

The company offers several attractive employee benefits, including flexible time off, sixteen weeks of paid parental leave, and a $1,500 home office stipend.

But the organization also helps employees cover the cost of their vacations. Workers get an annual $1,000 vacation stipend.

The technology company FullContact also values its workers and their need to take time away from their job commitments. In addition to other attractive employee benefits, staff members get an annual lump sum vacation bonus.

4. BambooHR

The HR software solutions company BambooHR prioritizes work-life balance as part of its mission. Through its "paid paid vacation" program, the company gives employees paid time off and offers a $2,000 annual vacation stipend.

5. Evernote

The note-taking and organization app Evernote is another organization that helps its employees pay for their vacations. Staff members get an annual vacation stipend of $1,000 for breaks of five days or longer.

Workers also have flexibility in where they can work, and they get unlimited vacation days as part of their benefits package.

These are just a few of the companies offering vacation stipends for their workers. It'll be interesting to see if this becomes a standard employee perk in the coming years.

Your next trip doesn't have to cause financial stress

Many people have to create a vacation budget and save up to afford a vacation. But if you want to take away the financial stress that comes with planning and taking a trip, you may want to consider working for a company that provides a yearly vacation stipend as a job perk.

If your job doesn't help you cover the cost of your vacation, we recommend opening a savings account and contributing a set amount of money each month. This way, when it's time to take a vacation, you will have the money you need to relax and have fun.

