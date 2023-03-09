These 5 Biotech Stocks Could Have Earned You Big Bucks

(RTTNews) - The following 5 biotech stocks, which were featured on our site recently, hit new highs yesterday. Were they a part of your investment portfolio?

1. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)

Published price: $8.28 Max. Return: 205% in 5 months

MoonLake is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing Nanobodies that represent a new generation of antibody-derived targeted therapies. The lead drug candidate is Sonelokimab, an investigational Nanobody designed to treat inflammatory diseases by inhibiting the IL-17A/A, IL-17A/F, and IL-17F/F dimers that drive inflammation.

A phase II trial of Sonelokimab in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, dubbed MIRA, completed enrolment of the target 210 patients last month. Top line results on the primary endpoint from the MIRA trial are anticipated in June 2023, with final read out expected in September of this year.

MLTX was featured on our site on Oct.19, 2022, when it was trading around $8.28. The stock touched an all-time high of $25.32 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $23.70.

2. Morphic Holding Inc. (MORF)

Published Price: $28.42 Max. Return: 72% in 3.5 months

Morphic is a biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of oral integrin therapies for the treatment of serious chronic diseases. The lead drug candidate is MORF-057, a selective, oral small molecule inhibitor of a4ß7 integrin, a validated target for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases like ulcerative colitis.

MORF-057 is under a phase II program in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis, dubbed EMERALD, consisting of 2 studies - EMERALD-1 and EMERALD-2.

EMERALD-1 is a phase IIa multi-center study of patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis receiving 100 mg twice-daily MORF-057. The topline data from this study is expected next quarter.

EMERALD-2 is a global phase IIb trial of MORF-057 in patients with moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis. The primary endpoint from this study is expected in the first half of 2025.

We featured MORF on our site on Nov.17, 2022, when it was trading around $28.42. The stock touched a 52-week high of $48.99 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $48.69.

3. Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA)

Published Price: $9.32 Max. Return: 59% in 1 month

Biomea is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases.

The lead drug candidate is BMF-219, which is in clinical development across eight liquid and solid tumor types, as well as for patients with type 2 diabetes.

A phase I/II trial of BMF-219 in type II diabetes in Canada, dubbed COVALENT-111, is underway. The phase I portion of the trial in healthy volunteers, designed to assess safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of BMF-219, has been successfully completed.

Initial data from the phase II portion of the COVALENT-111 study, involving type II diabetes patients, is expected this quarter.

BMEA was featured on our site on Jan.30, 2023, when it was trading around $9.32. The stock touched a 52-week high of $14.85 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $14.49.

4. Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Published price: $9.66 Max. Return: 69% in 5 months

Alphatec is a commercial-stage medical device company providing innovative spine surgery solutions.

The company reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, last week.

Revenue for full-year 2022 was $351 million, an increase of 44% over the prior year.

Looking ahead to full year ending December 31, 2023, the company expects revenue of roughly $438 million, reflecting growth of about 25% compared to 2022.

ATEC was featured on our site on Oct.10, 2022, when it was trading around $9.66. The stock touched a 52-week high of $16.34 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $15.90.

5. Natera Inc. (NTRA)

Published price: $41.75 Max. Return: 41% in 2.5 months

Natera Inc. (NTRA) is a diagnostics company offering cell-free DNA testing, with a focus on oncology, women's health, and organ health.

The company reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, along with an update on recent business progress and financial outlook, last week.

For full year 2022, Natera generated total revenues of $820.2 million compared to $625.5 million in 2021, an increase of 31.1%.

Looking ahead to full-year 2023, the company anticipates total revenue of $980 million to $1.0 billion.

We featured NTRA on our site on Dec.21, 2022, when it was trading around $41.75. The stock touched a 52-week high of $58.87 during intraday trading yesterday, before closing at $57.73.

