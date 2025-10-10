These 4 Travel Habits Helped Me Save $500 on My Trip to Panama — and I’m Keeping Them for Life

Ever wonder why travel feels like it’s getting more expensive every year? I used to think the same until my trip to Panama. That’s when I tried a few new habits that cut my costs by $500 without sacrificing fun. I wasn’t sleeping in random places or skipping meals — I was simply smarter about how I booked, ate and experienced the country.

The best part? These habits aren’t just for Panama. They can work anywhere you travel. Here’s how I did it, and how you can too.

Traveled During the Shoulder Season

If you’re traveling with kids, you’re probably booking around their school breaks. This can limit your flexibility. However, if you have a bit more freedom, booking travel during the shoulder season can help you save a lot of money.

On our recent trip to Panama, we went without the kids, which gave us the freedom to choose the week we traveled. Since September is right in the middle of the rainy season, airfare was significantly cheaper than it would have been if we had traveled during the dry season from December to April. This alone helped us save over $400 on our flights.

Airfare isn’t the only thing that’s less expensive during the shoulder season. You’ll also save money when booking hotels and some activities.

Book Flights Strategically

When booking flights, I use credit card points and miles whenever possible. However, I also pay cash for flights when I find an irresistible deal. I recently signed up for a premium membership with Going.com, which handles all the legwork for me. I’ve set up my account to notify me about great deals departing from my home airport in Denver, as well as a few other airports that would be easy to reach if needed.

By using Going.com, we were able to find out when flights were cheaper and book the deal before prices went up.

Eat Where Locals Eat

My family is very passionate about travel, and part of that experience is the food. Instead of eating at restaurants located in tourist areas, we look for places where locals eat. This helps us truly experience the native food and not just the food aimed at tourists.

By eating this way, we were able to drastically reduce our food budget. Instead of spending $20 or more per person on each meal, we had some of the best meals for under $10. Over the course of the week, this allowed us to save a significant amount of money.

Plan Free or Low-Cost Activities

Part of the travel experience is exploring what a city has to offer. During our time in Panama City, we found a free walking tour that let us explore the old town called Casco Viejo. It didn’t cost anything, and we learned more about the city’s history.

Since we spent most of our time in the jungle, we were able to do a lot of hiking. These trails gave us the chance to explore waterfalls and stay active while on vacation, and it’s an activity that doesn’t cost anything.

You should also find out what kind of activities might be included where you’re staying. We stayed at the Morrillo Beach Eco Resort and had complimentary access to their surfboards. This was a great way to spend a couple of mornings without paying extra.

