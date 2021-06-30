These 4 Tools Can Help You Discover Cheaper Flights Now That Travel Is Safer

Image source: Getty Images

Make sure that you don't overpay for your next flight. These tools will help you find cheap flights so you can stay within your vacation budget.

As the number of people who get vaccinated increases and restrictions ease, you may be thinking about planning an upcoming vacation. Since so many other people are also ready to get back to traveling, travel costs might be higher than you expect them to be.

Fortunately, it's still possible to plan a trip while staying on a budget. Read on to learn more about some tools that can help you discover cheaper flights.

Get flight predictions with Hopper

Hopper is a great flight tool that will help you get the best price for your next flight.

When searching, the app shows a calendar view, with dates in green, yellow, orange, or red. Green dates signify a great flight deal, while red dates have high prices. Yellow and orange dates are somewhere in between. This color-coded system can help you narrow down your trip dates so you stay within your vacation budget.

Additionally, Hopper predicts future flight prices and will tell you if now is the time to book or if you might be able to get a better deal by waiting a bit. If you don't want to buy right away, you can set up notification alerts. Hopper will also track the price over time and tell you when prices rise or go down.

With Skyscanner, you can let the prices choose your next destination

If you're an adventurous traveler who is open to exploring new places, you're going to like the next tool on our list. Skyscanner is a search tool that helps you compare flight prices. If you already know where you want to go, just plug in your destination.

One thing that makes Skyscanner stand out is the ability to search "Everywhere" for your destination. Just enter a departure point and type "Everywhere" in the "To" box. Skyscanner will show you the prices throughout cities in the United States and flight prices for travel to other countries. If you want to travel and book the best deal possible, this may be the tool for you.

Quickly search for flights and find out essential details with Google Flights

If you haven't been using Google Flights to look at airline prices, you may want to start doing so. This is another airline search tool, and it's feature-packed and easy to use. Google Flights is incredibly fast, allowing you to find flights in seconds. You can compare options by price to save money on your next flight.

This tool will also better prepare you for your flight by showing you essential information before you book. Google Flights will show you baggage policies, fare change rules, and will also show you details about the plane -- such as the plane type and whether it will have Wi-Fi access or USB outlets.

Get access to flight deals with Scott's Cheap Flights

You can save big on flight costs by taking advantage of flight deals and error fares. One company that makes it easy to take advantage of these deals is Scott's Cheap Flights. They have both free and paid memberships available. You can set your departure city or cities of choice, and they will email you when deals to specific destinations are available.

Scott's makes it their job to hunt for the best deals, so you don't have to do the work. This will make it easier for you to find incredible domestic and international deals for your next vacation.

One of the best deals that I've scored from this service is a $221 round-trip flight from Washington D.C. to Santiago, Chile. I would have never guessed that I could fly to South America so affordably.

All of these tools can help you save on your next flight. No matter which tool you use to score your next cheap flight, be sure to use a rewards credit card when booking your tickets. You can earn points that can be used for future free travel.

Are you ready to apply for a new rewards card? Take a look at this list of top travel rewards credit cards and get planning!

Top credit card wipes out interest until 2022

If you have credit card debt, transferring it to this top balance transfer card can allow you to pay 0% interest well into 2022! Plus, you'll pay no annual fee. Those are just a few reasons why our experts rate this card as a top pick to help get control of your debt. Read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

We’re firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Natasha Gabrielle has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.