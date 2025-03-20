These 4 Things in Your Home Are Costing You Money Even When You’re Not Using Them

If you have the wrong appliances or are keeping some things plugged in when you’re not using them, your home could be costing you more than you think. Certain equipment can suck a lot of energy even when it’s not in use — and cost you more money.

This happens because some devices have screens with displays on nonstop or a constant monitoring of temperatures. “On average, a homeowner wastes 35% of that power used in their home annually,” Dan Mock, vice president of operations at Mister Sparky, told Realtor.com.

While you might not always see the waste in your house, you can feel it in your wallet. Here are four things that could be eating up your energy and what to do about it.

Computer

Computers are ingrained in our everyday lives, but even when you’re not using them, they’re still taking power. Most of the time when you shut down, you’re not really turning off your computer. Instead it typically goes into a hibernation mode, which is why it drains energy, per HomeStars.

But it’s an easy fix. Unplug your computer and never leave it plugged in when it’s fully charged because it will continue to use energy, according to Inspire Clean Energy.

Video Game Console

Whether you love gaming to relax, are competitive or just want to check out the latest thing everyone is talking about, you’re not alone. According to Statista, 83.6% of global internet users like to game. If you’re one of the millions who unwind gaming, make sure you’re giving your console a break in between sessions by unplugging it. That way, it won’t zap all your energy and run up the bill.

Video game consoles can consume a ton of power, especially if there are high-definition graphics involved. For example, the PS5 and the Xbox Series X can take up to 220 watts, according to Energy Use Calculator.

Phone Chargers

Most of us are guilty about leaving our phone charger plugged in when not in use, but according to HomeStars, that’s a big no-no. While it’s convenient, a charger will constantly use power even if nothing is being charged and can increase your bill.

TVs

Most households have at least one TV, which can take up a lot of energy, as most of us don’t unplug our TVs when not in use.

But there are some easy solutions to help drop your bill. When possible, unplug your devices when not in use and get an advanced power strip, which preserves energy. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory noted that advanced power strips are equipped with features that reduce the amount of energy used by consumers.

For example, with a master-controlled power strip, when a TV plugged into it is turned off, the power strip will turn off the outlet, per the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

While there are many culprits throughout a house that take way too much energy, there are reasonable ways to combat waste and save on your monthly bill. With a little effort, the savings can really add up.

