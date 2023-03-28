These 4 Tax-Hungry States Give Parents A Break With Child Tax Credits

One thing everybody knows about child rearing is that it’s expensive: The total cost for a child’s first 18 years is more than $230,000, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To ease the squeeze, Congress enacted the federal child tax credit (CTC) in 1997. In 2021, an expanded version of the CTC benefited more than 36 million households.

Today 12 states have their own versions of the CTC. Of the 10 states with the heaviest tax burdens, as identified by the Tax Foundation, six have some form of tax credit for child or dependent care: California, New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Connecticut and Maine.

What Are The Child Tax Credit and the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit?

These state tax credits exist to help defray the costs of supporting children and dependents.

The child tax credit (CTC) is a credit to help offset the cost of raising children.

is a credit to help offset the cost of raising children. The child and dependent care tax credit (CDCTC) lowers your tax bill by a percentage of the total amount of child or dependent care expenses you paid throughout the year in order to work or look for work.

States may offer the CTC, CDCTC or both. Eligibility requirements for these tax credits—including the age of children and income thresholds—vary by state.

Also, in some states (such as New York), CTCs or CDCTCs are refundable credits for full-time residents. This means that if the credit exceeds your tax bill, the difference is sent to you as a refund. Elsewhere (in California, for example), certain credits are non-refundable, so they can only be applied to your tax liability; any unneeded credit is disregarded.

These 4 High-Tax States Offer Child Tax Credits

Child tax credits can ease the financial hardships many mid- and low-income families face, especially as sticky inflation and lagging wages erode Americans’ purchasing power.

Some of the Tax Foundation’s most heavily burdened states throw a lifeline to these households in the form of child or dependent care tax credits. Eligibility varies by state, so be sure to check your state’s requirements. Here are introductory details for four of those states.

State Child Tax Credit Refundable? Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit Refundable? California Yes Yes Yes No New York Yes Yes Yes Yes New Jersey Yes Yes Yes Yes Vermont Yes Yes Yes Yes

California

Young Child Tax Credit

The Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC) is a refundable credit of up to $1,083. It’s available to people who qualify for the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) and have a child under the age of 6. You may be eligible for this credit even if you have a total earned income of $0 or a net loss.

Eligibility requirements:

The taxpayer’s maximum total income or net loss (whether or not it’s subject to California withholding) is $32,490.

You meet the CalEITC and YCTC requirements.

Child and Dependent Care Expenses Credit

This is a nonrefundable tax credit for people who earned income and paid for care for eligible dependents or children under age 13 during the tax year. It’s available to Californians whose federal AGI is $100,000 or less.

If you qualify, you will receive a percentage of the amount you paid. Maximum allowed expense totals are:

$3,000 for one person

$6,000 for two or more people

New York

Empire State Child Tax Credit 2022

New York’s Empire State Child Tax Credit is a refundable credit for full-time New York state residents who qualify for the federal child tax credit.

Eligibility requirements:

Children must be at least 4 years old and under the age of 17.

Income is limited to $110,000 (for married taxpayers filing jointly), $75,000 (single, head of household or qualifying surviving spouse), or $55,000 (married filing separately).

Each child you claim must have a Social Security number (SSN) or individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN).

For taxpayers who claimed the federal child tax credit, the amount of the Empire State child tax credit would be whichever of these is greater:

33% of the portion of the federal child tax credit and additional child tax credit

$100 multiplied by the number of qualifying children

If you didn’t claim the federal child tax credit but are eligible for the state credit, you’ll receive $100 for each qualifying child.

The New York State Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit

This child and dependent care tax credit is entirely refundable for full-time New York state residents, partially refundable for part-year residents and nonrefundable for full-year nonresidents.

The New York state child and dependent care credit is based on your New York adjusted gross income, the number of qualifying children or dependents and the qualified expenses paid. If you are eligible for the federal version of this credit—even if you don’t claim it—you can claim the credit for New York state.

New Jersey

Child Tax Credit

New Jersey’s Child Tax Credit is a refundable tax credit of up to $500 for each dependent child who is age 5 or younger.

Eligibility requirements:

The taxpayer must have a taxable income of $80,000 or less.

The taxpayer must reside in New Jersey for all or part of the tax year.

The taxpayer must have a valid SSN or ITIN.

Each child must be no older than 5.

Child and Dependent Care Credit

The Child and Dependent Care Credit is a refundable tax credit for people who pay for the care of someone in their household. This would be a qualifying child up to 13 years old, or a spouse or dependent who is incapable of self-care and lives with them for at least half the year.

To claim this credit, the taxpayer’s income must be no more than $150,000 per year and the taxpayer must also qualify for the federal child and dependent care credit. The state credit is a percentage of the federal credit amount; it varies based on the individual’s New Jersey taxable income.

Vermont

Vermont Child Tax Credit

The Vermont Child Tax Credit is a refundable credit available to full- and part-time residents. For part-time residents, the credit is prorated based on the share of their total income that they earned or received while living in Vermont.

Eligibility requirements:

Eligible taxpayers must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of $175,000 or less.

Children must be 5 years of age or under at the end of the tax year.

The credit is $1,000 per eligible child.

Vermont Child and Dependent Care Credit

This tax credit for full- and part-time Vermont residents is fully refundable. It has the same eligibility requirements as the federal CDCTC.

If you qualify, the credit amount is 72% of the federal CDCTC amount.

