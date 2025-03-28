These 4 Stocks Offer High Upside in the AI Data Center Boom

As AI takes over attention in the tech market, the growing demand for tech center services to support increasing generative AI complexity is flying under the radar. During the current tech share slump, some data center stocks caught in the shuffle are trading below their fair value, presenting opportunities to long-term investors.

For those expecting AI to keep expanding across industries, increasing exposure to data center providers could be a timely move. The following four stocks offer at least 30% potential upside and hold at least a Moderate Buy rating from analysts, signaling strong confidence in their ability to support the next phase of AI-driven demand.

Vertiv Shares Tumble Amid Sell-Off But Strong Fundamental Demand Remains

Shares of data infrastructure technology company Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) tumbled on Wednesday amid uncertainty over fears of a Trump tech buying ban that would blacklist more than 80 international companies from buying U.S. tech.

While shares are now trading close to a 50-day low price of about $77 per share, Vertiv’s underlying focus on thermal management and power distribution keeps it in a prime position to benefit from expanding AI use.

Despite recent price pressure, analyst sentiment on Vertiv remains optimistic. The stock’s average price target sits at $135.33, suggesting more than 65% upside from current levels. Vertiv holds a consensus rating of Moderate Buy, reflecting continued confidence in its long-term prospects.

The company also offers a modest dividend yield of 0.68%, adding an income component to its growth potential.

Analysts Believe Nebius Group’s AI-Centric Cloud Platform Could Surprise Investors

Like Vertic, Nebius Group (NASDAQ: NBIS) is suffering from the massive AI sell-off, trading at a new 50-day low of $24.71 on March 25. However, considering rising revenue and an exciting partnership with major chip manufacturer NVIDIA, analysts seem to agree that this sudden price dip is a market overcorrection.

Nebius Group’s bread and butter is its AI infrastructure business, which made up more than 50% of the company’s revenue in Q4 of 2024. Company plans indicate that continued infrastructure developments are on the horizon. Nebius plans to launch its first NVIDIA GPU cluster in the coming months, which could result in a price boost if the rollout is successful.

Nebius Group stands out with a projected upside of 122.58%, one of the highest among the AI data center stocks analyzed. Analysts' consensus gives the company a solid Buy rating, suggesting confidence in its long-term outlook.

While Nebius is not yet profitable, estimates indicate a potential shift toward positive earnings in the near future.

Dell Joins Forces with Apple to Provide Enhanced Mobile AI Services

After announcing that its new version of Siri will be delayed for the indefinite future, iconic mobile service provider Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is entering the generative AI game with the help of Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL). Apple is currently in the process of placing orders for about $1 billion in NVIDIA systems, which will be put into place with Dell as one of the “key server partners” in the launch.

While Dell’s share price hasn’t declined as sharply as Vertiv’s, it remains near its 50-day low of around $90, potentially opening the door for value-focused investors. Analysts assign Dell a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with a projected upside of 46.82%.

A relatively modest P/E ratio of 17.0 further supports the case for Dell as a compelling long-term portfolio addition.

Vistra Reports Rapidly Increasing Demand for Energy, 31% Potential Upside

Integrated retail power company Vistra (NYSE: VST) is catching investor attention as a backdoor AI play that capitalizes on rapidly expanding power needs in the generative AI industry.

After increasing its investments in low- and no-emission power generation, Vistra is set to be a key player in growing concerns over AI sustainability and its impact on the environment.

Vistra, like several other names on the list, is experiencing price pressure. Shares recently traded near their 50-day low of $108.

Analysts maintain a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock, projecting a potential upside of 31.21% from current levels.

