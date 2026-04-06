These 4 Stocks Are Quietly Riding NVIDIA's Data Center Boom Higher

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) latest GTC conference reminded investors of something easy to forget: this company is still accelerating. But the real opportunity may not be in NVIDIA itself—it's in the companies feeding the infrastructure machine that NVIDIA's growth demands. Growth investor Louis Navellier, founder of InvestorPlace's Growth Investor newsletter, sees four names positioned to keep climbing as data center buildouts intensify.

The thesis is straightforward: AI infrastructure has bottlenecks, and bottlenecks create winners.

At GTC, NVIDIA unveiled further details on its Vera Rubin platform—a next-generation architecture combining six new chips designed to slash inference costs and training times compared to the current Blackwell generation. Systems are expected to ship in the second half of 2026, with Rubin Ultra following in 2027. That kind of roadmap doesn't just benefit NVIDIA. It pulls an entire ecosystem forward—memory, storage, networking, and switching companies that keep the data center engine running.

Micron's Memory Dominance Is Just Getting Started

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) sits at the center of that ecosystem. The Boise-based chipmaker posted record fiscal Q1 2026 revenue of $13.64 billion, up more than 56% year over year, driven by surging demand for high-bandwidth memory chips powering AI data centers. Full-year fiscal 2025 revenue came in at $37.4 billion, with the company forecasting continued sequential growth.

Navellier calls Micron one of the most powerful stocks in his portfolio.

The reason comes down to institutional accumulation and persistent upward analyst revisions—two forces that tend to feed on each other.

Micron competes primarily with Samsung (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) in the high-speed memory space, and right now it's winning that race.

The stock's 52-week range stretches from $61.54 to $471.34, reflecting just how dramatically sentiment has shifted.

Seagate Is the Storage Bottleneck Play

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) tells a similar story from the storage side. Fiscal year 2025 revenue hit $9.1 billion, a nearly 39% jump from the prior year, and the company's Q2 fiscal 2026 earnings came in at $3.11 per share—beating estimates by more than 9%. Seagate's 52-week low of $63.19 now looks like a distant memory, with shares trading above $400.

What changed? Data center storage became a bottleneck. As facilities scaled to meet AI demand, memory and disc drive companies that had been trading at modest valuations suddenly found themselves at the center of institutional buying pressure.

Navellier notes that Seagate's forward P/E ratio remains reasonable relative to its growth trajectory, which continues to attract large investors.

The question every investor should ask: does the momentum last? Navellier believes 2026 looks strong based on current order backlogs, but cautions that earnings deceleration could begin surfacing in 2027 as initial buildout demand levels off. That makes timing and discipline critical for investors riding this wave.

Ciena's Optical Edge Is Gaining Institutional Attention

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) may be the least familiar name on this list, but the numbers say it's worth attention. The optical networking company posted fiscal Q1 2026 revenue of $1.43 billion—up 33% year over year—with adjusted earnings per share surging 111%. Management raised full-year fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $5.9 billion to $6.3 billion, representing roughly 28% growth at the midpoint.

Ciena's recent addition to the S&P 500 in February 2026 is a milestone that could reduce the stock's historically rabbit-like volatility.

As Navellier puts it, the stock tends to "sit, then hop." S&P 500 inclusion should bring steadier institutional accumulation, which often smooths out those sharp moves.

The growth catalyst is clear: as data centers scale to 10-gigabit speeds and beyond, optical upgrades become non-negotiable. Ciena specializes in the high-speed optical connections that make those upgrades possible, and its record $5 billion backlog entering fiscal 2026 suggests demand visibility stretches well into 2027.

Ubiquiti Bridges the Gap Between Enterprise and Consumer

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) rounds out the list with a different angle. The company sells networking switches and equipment to both data center operators and consumers upgrading their home internet setups. Its fiscal Q2 2026 results showed revenue of $814.9 million and earnings of $3.88 per share, crushing estimates on both counts.

The consumer story matters here. As internet speeds accelerate—moving from one-gigabit to 2.5 and eventually 10 gigabits—existing home networking hardware becomes obsolete. That creates a replacement cycle that runs alongside, not instead of, the institutional data center demand.

The Bottleneck That Keeps on Giving

The pattern across all four names is the same: AI infrastructure demand creates bottlenecks, bottlenecks attract institutional capital, and institutional capital drives persistent buying pressure. That cycle has room to run through 2026. But Navellier's caution about potential 2027 deceleration is worth keeping close—because when the bottleneck clears, so does the urgency behind these trades. Investors watching this space should stay focused on earnings revisions and order backlogs. Those are the signals that tell you whether the cycle is still accelerating—or starting to cool.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.