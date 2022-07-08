These 4 Sites Offer Big Deals to Compete With Amazon Prime Day

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- for consumers, that is. Amazon Prime Day is scheduled to kick off on July 12 and will run through July 13. During that time, consumers will gain access to countless deals on everything from books to toys to major electronics.

You may be tempted to dip into your savings and score some Prime Day deals. But before you commit to spending two days stalking Amazon, you should know that a number of big-name retailers are offering their own specials in an effort to compete with Prime Day. Here are some of the sites you may want to visit while you're busy trying to snag Prime Day bargains.

1. Walmart

While Amazon is dishing out hundreds of deals over its two-day Prime Day event, Walmart will be offering up Deals for Days. Now you don't need to be a Walmart+ member to take advantage of Walmart's mid-July deals. Instead, just be on the lookout for rollbacks and low prices on everything from household gadgets to electronics.

2. Target

Target is rolling out its Target Deal Days program at the same time as Prime Day. Expect to see lower-than-average prices for things like home goods, kitchen appliances, and electronics.

3. Best Buy

It's not just general big-box stores that tend to compete with Prime Day. Electronics giant Best Buy also plans to run its share of promotions in mid-July. It may be a good time to replace your laptop or upgrade your phone if that's something you need to do.

4. Kohl's

Last year, Kohl's upped the ante on deals in conjunction with Prime Day, and this year, the department store has similar plans. You can shop online (might as well save money on gas) for deals on apparel and housewares, while racking up Kohl's cash to use on future purchases.

Is it worth it to shop on Prime Day?

If you have specific items you're looking to buy, then it pays to see if they're available at a discount on Prime Day. But don't shop on Prime Day just for the sake of landing a bargain. That's a move you might regret.

Say you're looking to upgrade your e-reader. If a model that normally retails for $99 is discounted to $69 on Prime Day, then that's a purchase worth making (assuming, of course, you can pay for it without racking up debt on a credit card). But if you rarely use the e-reader you already have, don't buy a new one just because it's on sale.

What’s more, while there are definitely deals to be had on Prime Day, that's not your only opportunity to snag items on Amazon at a discount. So if money is tight right now, don't push yourself to spend. Instead, sit tight and wait for your cash flow to improve. The good thing about Amazon is that it offers up deals on various items year-round, so you don't have to wait for a major shopping event to pay less for the things you want.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2023

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2023, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Maurie Backman has positions in Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.