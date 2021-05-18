These 4 Measures Indicate That Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Zebra Technologies Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Zebra Technologies had US$1.09b of debt in April 2021, down from US$1.45b, one year before. However, it also had US$177.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$917.0m.

How Strong Is Zebra Technologies' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:ZBRA Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Zebra Technologies had liabilities of US$1.55b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$1.45b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$177.0m and US$528.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$2.30b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Given Zebra Technologies has a humongous market capitalization of US$25.8b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Zebra Technologies's net debt is only 0.96 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 27.7 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Zebra Technologies grew its EBIT by 12% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Zebra Technologies's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the last three years, Zebra Technologies actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Our View

Zebra Technologies's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Looking at the bigger picture, we think Zebra Technologies's use of debt seems quite reasonable and we're not concerned about it. While debt does bring risk, when used wisely it can also bring a higher return on equity. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 2 warning signs with Zebra Technologies , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

