These 4 Measures Indicate That World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is World Fuel Services's Net Debt?

As you can see below, World Fuel Services had US$493.9m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$796.0m in cash, so it actually has US$302.1m net cash.

NYSE:INT Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

A Look At World Fuel Services' Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that World Fuel Services had liabilities of US$2.70b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$924.0m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$796.0m as well as receivables valued at US$2.03b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$792.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because World Fuel Services is worth US$1.80b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, World Fuel Services boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Importantly, World Fuel Services's EBIT fell a jaw-dropping 33% in the last twelve months. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine World Fuel Services's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While World Fuel Services has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, World Fuel Services actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

Although World Fuel Services's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$302.1m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$303m, being 144% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with World Fuel Services's use of debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - World Fuel Services has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

