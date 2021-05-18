These 4 Measures Indicate That Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. As with many other companies Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Williams-Sonoma's Net Debt?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Williams-Sonoma had US$299.4m in debt in January 2021; about the same as the year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$1.20b in cash, so it actually has US$901.0m net cash.

How Healthy Is Williams-Sonoma's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:WSM Debt to Equity History May 18th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Williams-Sonoma had liabilities of US$1.85b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$1.16b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$1.20b as well as receivables valued at US$143.7m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$1.67b.

Of course, Williams-Sonoma has a titanic market capitalization of US$13.1b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Williams-Sonoma boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Better yet, Williams-Sonoma grew its EBIT by 104% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Williams-Sonoma can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Williams-Sonoma may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, Williams-Sonoma actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While Williams-Sonoma does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$901.0m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$1.1b, being 103% of its EBIT. So we don't think Williams-Sonoma's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Williams-Sonoma you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

