These 4 Measures Indicate That VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, VOXX International Corporation (NASDAQ:VOXX) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is VOXX International's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that VOXX International had debt of US$6.91m at the end of February 2021, a reduction from US$7.68m over a year. However, it does have US$59.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$52.5m.

A Look At VOXX International's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:VOXX Debt to Equity History June 29th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, VOXX International had liabilities of US$146.8m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$28.0m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$59.4m in cash and US$106.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$8.47m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given VOXX International has a market capitalization of US$337.4m, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, VOXX International boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although VOXX International made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$24m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since VOXX International will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. While VOXX International has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last year, VOXX International actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about VOXX International's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$52.5m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$34m, being 142% of its EBIT. So we don't think VOXX International's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for VOXX International that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.