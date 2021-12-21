These 4 Measures Indicate That VMware (NYSE:VMW) Is Using Debt Safely

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does VMware Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of October 2021 VMware had US$10.7b of debt, an increase on US$4.99b, over one year. But it also has US$12.5b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$1.87b net cash.

A Look At VMware's Liabilities

NYSE:VMW Debt to Equity History December 21st 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, VMware had liabilities of US$9.81b due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$15.7b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$12.5b in cash and US$2.39b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$10.6b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since VMware has a huge market capitalization of US$48.3b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, VMware boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Also positive, VMware grew its EBIT by 23% in the last year, and that should make it easier to pay down debt, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine VMware's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. VMware may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last three years, VMware actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. There's nothing better than incoming cash when it comes to staying in your lenders' good graces.

Summing up

While VMware does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$1.87b. The cherry on top was that in converted 191% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$4.2b. So we don't think VMware's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for VMware you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

