These 4 Measures Indicate That Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Valhi's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Valhi had US$641.3m of debt in March 2022, down from US$765.5m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$642.2m in cash, so it actually has US$900.0k net cash.

NYSE:VHI Debt to Equity History July 21st 2022

How Strong Is Valhi's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Valhi had liabilities of US$451.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.35b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$642.2m in cash and US$443.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$716.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Valhi has a market capitalization of US$1.37b, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Valhi also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Valhi grew its EBIT by 153% over twelve months. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is Valhi's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Valhi has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Valhi actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing Up

While Valhi does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$900.0k. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$312m, being 101% of its EBIT. So is Valhi's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Valhi you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

