These 4 Measures Indicate That Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Valero Energy's Debt?

As you can see below, Valero Energy had US$12.9b of debt at June 2022, down from US$14.7b a year prior. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$5.39b, its net debt is less, at about US$7.49b. NYSE:VLO Debt to Equity History October 5th 2022

A Look At Valero Energy's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Valero Energy had liabilities of US$22.0b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$19.6b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$5.39b as well as receivables valued at US$13.3b due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$22.9b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Valero Energy has a huge market capitalization of US$46.3b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Valero Energy's net debt is only 0.60 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 16.9 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. Although Valero Energy made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$10b in EBIT over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Valero Energy's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So it is important to check how much of its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) converts to actual free cash flow. During the last year, Valero Energy generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that Valero Energy's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But truth be told we feel its level of total liabilities does undermine this impression a bit. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Valero Energy takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example - Valero Energy has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

