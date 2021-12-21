These 4 Measures Indicate That UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) makes use of debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does UnitedHealth Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, UnitedHealth Group had US$47.0b of debt, up from US$43.8b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. On the flip side, it has US$23.9b in cash leading to net debt of about US$23.1b.

How Healthy Is UnitedHealth Group's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:UNH Debt to Equity History December 21st 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that UnitedHealth Group had liabilities of US$79.6b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$58.8b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$23.9b and US$28.2b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$86.3b.

Given UnitedHealth Group has a humongous market capitalization of US$455.6b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

UnitedHealth Group's net debt is only 0.95 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 13.5 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On the other hand, UnitedHealth Group saw its EBIT drop by 8.5% in the last twelve months. If earnings continue to decline at that rate the company may have increasing difficulty managing its debt load. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if UnitedHealth Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, UnitedHealth Group generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

The good news is that UnitedHealth Group's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But, on a more sombre note, we are a little concerned by its EBIT growth rate. It's also worth noting that UnitedHealth Group is in the Healthcare industry, which is often considered to be quite defensive. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that UnitedHealth Group takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. We've identified 1 warning sign with UnitedHealth Group , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

