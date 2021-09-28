These 4 Measures Indicate That United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does United Parcel Service Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that United Parcel Service had debt of US$22.2b at the end of June 2021, a reduction from US$26.5b over a year. On the flip side, it has US$9.95b in cash leading to net debt of about US$12.2b.

How Strong Is United Parcel Service's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:UPS Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that United Parcel Service had liabilities of US$15.8b due within 12 months and liabilities of US$38.3b due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$9.95b in cash and US$10.5b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$33.6b.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since United Parcel Service has a huge market capitalization of US$162.7b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

United Parcel Service has a low debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.2. But the really cool thing is that it actually managed to receive more interest than it paid, over the last year. So there's no doubt this company can take on debt while staying cool as a cucumber. In addition to that, we're happy to report that United Parcel Service has boosted its EBIT by 34%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine United Parcel Service's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, United Parcel Service generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 87% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that United Parcel Service's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And that's just the beginning of the good news since its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow is also very heartening. Considering this range of factors, it seems to us that United Parcel Service is quite prudent with its debt, and the risks seem well managed. So the balance sheet looks pretty healthy, to us. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for United Parcel Service you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

