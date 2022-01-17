These 4 Measures Indicate That uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Is Using Debt Safely

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does uniQure Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 uniQure had US$71.5m of debt, an increase on US$35.5m, over one year. But on the other hand it also has US$578.5m in cash, leading to a US$507.0m net cash position.

NasdaqGS:QURE Debt to Equity History January 17th 2022

A Look At uniQure's Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that uniQure had liabilities of US$41.9m due within a year, and liabilities of US$142.0m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$578.5m and US$3.77m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast US$398.4m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that uniQure's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet means the company is able to handle some adversity. Succinctly put, uniQure boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although uniQure made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$295m in EBIT over the last twelve months. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if uniQure can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. While uniQure has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last year, uniQure generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 95% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that uniQure has net cash of US$507.0m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$281m, being 95% of its EBIT. So is uniQure's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with uniQure (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

