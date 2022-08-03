These 4 Measures Indicate That Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Tyson Foods's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Tyson Foods had US$8.35b of debt in April 2022, down from US$10.4b, one year before. However, it also had US$1.15b in cash, and so its net debt is US$7.20b.

NYSE:TSN Debt to Equity History August 3rd 2022

A Look At Tyson Foods' Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Tyson Foods had liabilities of US$4.66b falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$12.1b due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$1.15b and US$2.41b worth of receivables due within a year. So it has liabilities totalling US$13.2b more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

This deficit isn't so bad because Tyson Foods is worth a massive US$31.6b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Tyson Foods's net debt is only 1.0 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 15.2 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. On top of that, Tyson Foods grew its EBIT by 61% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Tyson Foods can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Tyson Foods recorded free cash flow worth 53% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Tyson Foods's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And the good news does not stop there, as its EBIT growth rate also supports that impression! Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Tyson Foods takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Tyson Foods is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is significant...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

