These 4 Measures Indicate That TTEC Holdings (NASDAQ:TTEC) Is Using Debt Safely

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. We can see that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is TTEC Holdings's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of June 2021, TTEC Holdings had US$834.0m of debt, up from US$700.0m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$174.7m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$659.3m.

How Strong Is TTEC Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TTEC Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that TTEC Holdings had liabilities of US$410.2m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.04b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$174.7m as well as receivables valued at US$400.8m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$875.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded TTEC Holdings shares are worth a total of US$4.50b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

TTEC Holdings's net debt to EBITDA ratio of about 1.8 suggests only moderate use of debt. And its commanding EBIT of 31.0 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Importantly, TTEC Holdings grew its EBIT by 67% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TTEC Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So the logical step is to look at the proportion of that EBIT that is matched by actual free cash flow. During the last three years, TTEC Holdings generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 97% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Our View

The good news is that TTEC Holdings's demonstrated ability to cover its interest expense with its EBIT delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. And the good news does not stop there, as its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow also supports that impression! Overall, we don't think TTEC Holdings is taking any bad risks, as its debt load seems modest. So we're not worried about the use of a little leverage on the balance sheet. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for TTEC Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

