These 4 Measures Indicate That Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We note that Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Tronox Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Tronox Holdings had US$2.57b of debt at March 2022, down from US$3.44b a year prior. However, it also had US$292.0m in cash, and so its net debt is US$2.28b.

NYSE:TROX Debt to Equity History July 25th 2022

How Healthy Is Tronox Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tronox Holdings had liabilities of US$923.0m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$3.16b due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$292.0m as well as receivables valued at US$672.0m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$3.12b.

When you consider that this deficiency exceeds the company's US$2.54b market capitalization, you might well be inclined to review the balance sheet intently. In the scenario where the company had to clean up its balance sheet quickly, it seems likely shareholders would suffer extensive dilution.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Tronox Holdings's debt is 2.5 times its EBITDA, and its EBIT cover its interest expense 4.7 times over. This suggests that while the debt levels are significant, we'd stop short of calling them problematic. Importantly, Tronox Holdings grew its EBIT by 82% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tronox Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Tronox Holdings recorded free cash flow worth 72% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Tronox Holdings's EBIT growth rate was a real positive on this analysis, as was its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow. But truth be told its level of total liabilities had us nibbling our nails. Looking at all this data makes us feel a little cautious about Tronox Holdings's debt levels. While we appreciate debt can enhance returns on equity, we'd suggest that shareholders keep close watch on its debt levels, lest they increase. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Tronox Holdings that you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

