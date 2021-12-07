These 4 Measures Indicate That Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Is Using Debt Safely

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Tootsie Roll Industries Carry?

As you can see below, Tootsie Roll Industries had US$8.46m of debt, at September 2021, which is about the same as the year before. You can click the chart for greater detail. But on the other hand it also has US$115.7m in cash, leading to a US$107.2m net cash position.

How Strong Is Tootsie Roll Industries' Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TR Debt to Equity History December 7th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tootsie Roll Industries had liabilities of US$94.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$164.3m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$115.7m in cash and US$83.4m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$59.8m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Given Tootsie Roll Industries has a market capitalization of US$2.29b, it's hard to believe these liabilities pose much threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Tootsie Roll Industries also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

The good news is that Tootsie Roll Industries has increased its EBIT by 4.2% over twelve months, which should ease any concerns about debt repayment. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Tootsie Roll Industries's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Tootsie Roll Industries has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. During the last three years, Tootsie Roll Industries generated free cash flow amounting to a very robust 86% of its EBIT, more than we'd expect. That puts it in a very strong position to pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to look at a company's total liabilities, it is very reassuring that Tootsie Roll Industries has US$107.2m in net cash. The cherry on top was that in converted 86% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$53m. So is Tootsie Roll Industries's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Tootsie Roll Industries you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.